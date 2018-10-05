Podcast: What we’ll be looking for when Kentucky plays Texas A&M

No. 13 Kentucky football tries to go 6-0 for the first time since 1950 when the Wildcats visit Texas A&M on Saturday for a 7 p.m. EDT SEC game on ESPN.

Herald-Leader football beat writer Jennifer Smith and myself discuss UK’s preparation this week and the keys to the game at Kyle Field. It will be UK’s first trip to College Station for a football game since 1952 and UK’s first game against the Aggies since they joined the SEC in 2012.

