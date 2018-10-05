Mark Stoops happy with preparation for Texas A&M

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talked to the media after his team's Thursday practice for Saturday's game at Texas A&M. Stoops discussed the crowd noise at Kyle Field, special teams and linebacker Chris Oats, who will be making his first start.
Podcast: What we’ll be looking for when Kentucky plays Texas A&M

By John Clay

October 05, 2018 11:23 AM

No. 13 Kentucky football tries to go 6-0 for the first time since 1950 when the Wildcats visit Texas A&M on Saturday for a 7 p.m. EDT SEC game on ESPN.

Herald-Leader football beat writer Jennifer Smith and myself discuss UK’s preparation this week and the keys to the game at Kyle Field. It will be UK’s first trip to College Station for a football game since 1952 and UK’s first game against the Aggies since they joined the SEC in 2012.

