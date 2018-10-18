Bud Dupree: Mark Stoops is putting the puzzle together

Former Kentucky linebacker Bud Dupree says he is enjoying his alma mater’s 5-1 start. Now an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dupree helped Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati 28-21 on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at Paul Brown Stadium.
By
Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Podcast: From flag football back to real football and Kentucky-Vanderbilt

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

October 18, 2018 02:10 PM

So how did we spend our bye week? We couldn’t get away from football. While I checked out Vanderbilt-Florida on television Saturday and covered the Bengals’ loss to the Steelers on Sunday, Jennifer Smith attended her son’s flag football game against a team that included the sons of UK coaches Mark Stoops and John Schlarman.

Jen and I talked about all that and more on our podcast previewing Saturday’s Kentucky-Vanderbilt game at Kroger Field. It’s a 7:30 p.m. start on the SEC Network. It’s also a big game for Kentucky, who finds itself tied for first place in the SEC East, if you go by the loss column. Georgia and Florida are 4-1 in league play. UK is 3-1.

You can subscribe to Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts.

Follow me on Twitter at @johnclayiv. Follow Jennifer Smith at @jenheraldleader.

Check out my podcast with Adam Sparks of the Tennessean who provides a scouting report on the Commodores.

OpponentOffenseDefense
C Michigan70-42766-255
@Florida57-45467-360
Murray St74-52862-302
Miss State61-30060-201
S Carolina66-32769-321
@Texas A&M50-17875-390







