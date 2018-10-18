Podcast: From flag football back to real football and Kentucky-Vanderbilt

So how did we spend our bye week? We couldn’t get away from football. While I checked out Vanderbilt-Florida on television Saturday and covered the Bengals’ loss to the Steelers on Sunday, Jennifer Smith attended her son’s flag football game against a team that included the sons of UK coaches Mark Stoops and John Schlarman.

Jen and I talked about all that and more on our podcast previewing Saturday’s Kentucky-Vanderbilt game at Kroger Field. It’s a 7:30 p.m. start on the SEC Network. It’s also a big game for Kentucky, who finds itself tied for first place in the SEC East, if you go by the loss column. Georgia and Florida are 4-1 in league play. UK is 3-1.

Check out my podcast with Adam Sparks of the Tennessean who provides a scouting report on the Commodores.

Opponent Offense Defense C Michigan 70-427 66-255 @Florida 57-454 67-360 Murray St 74-528 62-302 Miss State 61-300 60-201 S Carolina 66-327 69-321 @Texas A&M 50-178 75-390









