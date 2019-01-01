Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Penn State in Citrus Bowl

In its first New Year’s Day bowl game since 1999, and second since 1952, Kentucky takes on Penn State in the Citrus Bowl on Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on ABC.

We are live at Camping World Stadium. We’ll be providing updates and scores throughout the game. Scroll down for a dedicated Twitter list.

Kentucky takes early 3-0 lead

Penn State rolls the dice early, going for a fake punt on a fourth-and-two from its own 33. The play gains nothing. UK takes over. Benny Snell goes 16 yards on first carry. Drive stalls, however, and Miles Butler kicks a 28-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 12:23 left in first quarter.