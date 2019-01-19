Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Auburn college basketball

John Calipari’s 12th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats face Bruce Pearl’s 14th-ranked Auburn Tigers in a key SEC college basketball matchup on Saturday. ESPN has the telecast starting at 4 p.m.

We are live at Auburn Arena bringing you updates and analysis.

Officials

Officials for today’s game are Don Daily, Michael Roberts and Lee Cassell.

Austin Wiley out for Auburn

Auburn starting center Austin Wiley will not play in today’s game because of a lower leg injury, according to the school. Wiley is averaging 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds a game for the Tigers. A school spokesman said he is expected to miss a couple of weeks.