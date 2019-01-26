Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Kansas college basketball

By John Clay

January 26, 2019 05:22 PM

What’s the matchup to watch when Kentucky plays Kansas?

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas talks about the matchups to watch when Kentucky plays Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Rupp Arena. UK is ranked 8th in the latest AP Top 25. Kansas is 9th.
Two of college basketball’s most tradition-rich programs face off Saturday at Rupp Arena when No. 8 Kentucky meets No. 9 Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

We will be live above Cawood’s Court providing updates and analysis. Follow us on Twitter at @johnclayiv, @jerrytipton, @benrobertshl, @markcstory, @alexslitzphoto and @kentuckysports. Scroll down for a dedicated Twitter list.

Pre-game

Officials: Joe Lindsay, Keith Kimball and Todd Austin are the officials for UK-Kansas.

Trends: Kansas has won three straight over Kentucky, including two straight in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. This season, Kentucky is on a five-game winning streak. Kansas last last Saturday at West Virginia 65-64, but bounced back to beat Iowa State 80-76 on Monday night at Allen Fieldhous.e The Jayhawks had lost earlier in the season to the Cyclones in Ames.

Starters: UK starting Ashton Hagans, Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, Reid Travis and PJ Washington. Kansas is starting LaGerald Vick, Devon Dotson, Quentin Grimes, Marcus Garrett and Dedric Lawson.

