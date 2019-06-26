Willie Cauley-Stein may not get what he wants from Kings, plus more links

Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) grabs a rebound in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) during an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. AP

The Kings will have problems if they give Willie Cauley-Stein what he wants, writes Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. “The Kings have until Sunday to extend a qualifying offer to Cauley-Stein. The offer must be for one year at 125 percent of his previous salary, which amounts to just under $6.3 million. If Cauley-Stein accepts the offer, he will stay with the Kings in 2019-20 and become an unrestricted free agent next summer.”

Kentucky and Louisville among the college basketball programs having a fruitful off-season, says my column. If Kerry Blackshear commits to UK, the Cats may jump to the top of the pre-season rankings. Meanwhile, Louisville was happy to get Jordan Nowra back to go with a dynamite freshmen class.

Keldon Johnson talks about to nearly falling out of the first round of the NBA Draft. He says he will use it as motivation with the San Antiono Spurs.

Tyler Herro measures as a perfect fit for the Miami Heat, writes Ira Winderman of the Miami Herald. “Ever since I was in high school,” Herro said, “I just tried to prove people wrong, and a lot of people doubt me and I just put a lot of work in and a lot of effort into it. I have a lot of confidence.”

How does Louisville football’s recruiting class stack up against Kentucky football’s recruiting class? The Courier-Journal tackles the question.

The oddsmakers aren’t sold on the local football programs, reports Rick Bozich of WDRB. The projected win totals are nothing to write home about.

Multiple arm injuries have forced former Kentucky star pitcher Alex Meyer to retire. Meyer last pitched in the majors with the Los Angeles Angels in 2017.

Kumar Rocker’s legend grows as he pitches Vanderbilt over Michigan in the College World Series, reports Joe Rexrode of the Tennesseean. Vanderbilt and Michigan will play a winner-take-all game for the national title on Wednesday night.

Louisville pitcher Luke Smith knows he made a mistake, writes Eric Crawford of WDRB. Smith was caught by the television cameras cursing at a Vanderbilt player during the College World Series.

Former Missouri football coach’s cancer no longer in remission, reports Alex Schiffer of the Kansas City Star. Gary Pinkel says his cancer has returned.

Politicians should worry more about college athletes’ health than wealth, writes Mark Wiedmer of the Chattanooga Times Free Press. “Quite naturally, NCAA president Mark Emmert is actively lobbying the committees pushing the bill to postpone it, since college athletics’ governing body long has been opposed to any payment of student-athletes beyond tuition, room, board and the normal perks that come with eating at a training table, state-of-the-art medical treatment, being tutored, traveling all over the country and acquiring all matter of clothes, shoes and such that are supposedly necessary to winning.”

Paul Finebaum disputes ESPN writer’s contention that Clemson owns the SEC, reports AL.com. Finebaum called the idea an “outrageous proposition” and referred to ACC football as “a clown show.”

Steve Spurrier defends his son as recruiting coordinator, reports Ben Breiner of The State. Spurrier says a “sickening attitude” overtook USC.

Former Georgia football star has found success in winemaking, reports the Athens Banner-Herald. “Terry Hoage is not getting long in the tooth, but it has been 39 years since he reported to Athens for football practice, the Bulldog signee most under the radar but the one in his class with the highest SAT score, the one most likely to succeed.”

Kentucky not listed among the most five important games on Georgia’s football schedule, according to the AJC.

Five players who need to step up for Florida football, according to Pat Dooley of the Gainesville Sun.

LSU’s new offense will go as the receivers go, reports Brooks Kubena of The Advocate. The Tigers have a new passing coordinator in Joe Brady.

This school year may have been Mississippi State’s best, writes Logan Lowery of the NE Mississippi Daily Journal. “The Bulldogs made the postseason in all four major sports that I cover – football, baseball and men’s and women’s basketball. When you take into account that two of those sports – football and baseball – had first-year coaches, that makes it even more impressive.”

Citing guns and fishing, former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin calls his son a true Tennessean, reports the News-Sentinel.

Frank Martin may have the best mix of talent he’s had since coming to South Carolina to coach basketball, reports David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier.