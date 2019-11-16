Sidelines with John Clay

College football games on TV for Saturday (Nov. 16)

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang comprise the SEC Network team that will telecast the Kentucky-Vanderbilt game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Nashville.

As for meetings between teams ranked in the Top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings, No. 23 Navy is at No. 16 Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. on NBC. Notre Dame is 7-2 on the season. Navy is 7-1.

At 3:30 p.m. on CBS, No. 4 Georgia travels to Auburn to play the 12th-ranked Tigers. Georgia is 8-1 overall and leads the SEC East with a 5-1 mark. Auburn is 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the conference.

At 4 p.m. on Fox, unbeaten and 8th-ranked Minnesota is at No. 20 Iowa. Led by former Ryle High School quarterback Tanner Morgan, Minnesota is 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big 10. The Golden Gophers are coming off a 31-26 win over previously unbeaten Penn State. Iowa is 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the Big 10.

At 7:30 p.m. on ABC, No. 10 Oklahoma is at No. 13 Baylor in a Big 12 battle. Baylor is unbeaten at 9-0 overall, including 6-0 in the league. Oklahoma is 8-1 overall, 5-1 in the Big 12.

Here’s the list of college football games TV for Saturday:

Saturday, Nov. 16

  • 12:00 - Alabama at Mississippi State (ESPN)
  • 12:00 - Florida at Missouri (CBS)
  • 12:00 - Indiana at Penn State (ABC)
  • 12:00 - Kansas at Oklahoma State (Fox Sports 1)
  • 12:00 - Michigan State at Michigan (Fox)
  • 12:00 - TCU at Texas Tech (ESPN2)
  • 12:00 - Tulane at Temple (ESPNU)
  • 12:00 - VMI at Army (CBS Sports)
  • 12:00 - Wisconsin at Nebraska (Big 10)
  • 2:30 - Navy at Notre Dame (NBC)
  • 3:30 - Central Michigan at Ball State (CBS Sports)
  • 3:30 - Georgia at Auburn (CBS)
  • 3:30 - Kentucky at Vanderbilt (SEC)
  • 3:30 - Memphis at Houston (ESPN2)
  • 3:30 - Ohio State at Rutgers (Big 10)
  • 3:30 - Texas at Iowa Sate (Fox Sports 1)
  • 3:30 - Wake Forest at Clemson (ABC)
  • 3:30 - West Virginia at Kansas State (ESPN)
  • 4:00 - Minnesota at Iowa (Fox)
  • 4:00 - Syracuse at Duke (ACC)
  • 4:00 - Wyoming at Utah State (ESPNU)
  • 7:00 - Air Force at Colorado State (ESPN2)
  • 7:00 - Cincinnati at South Florida (CBS Sports)
  • 7:00 - LSU at Ole Miss (ESPN)
  • 7:30 - Arizona State at Oregon State (Fox Sports 1)
  • 7:30 - Appalachian State at Georgia State (ESPNU)
  • 7:30 - Louisville at North Carolina State (ACC)
  • 7:30 - Oklahoma at Baylor (ABC)
  • 7:30 - South Carolina at Texas A&M (SEC)
  • 8:00 - UCLA at Utah (Fox)
  • 10:15 - New Mexico at Boise State (ESPN2)
  • 10:30 - Arizona at Oregon (ESPN)
  • 11:00 - USC at California (Fox Sports 1)
