Live updates from Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt college football

It’s welcome to Music City as Kentucky football makes its bi-annual trip to Nashville to take on the Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. The SEC Network has the 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

With UT Martin on the schedule for next week, Mark Stoops’ Wildcats would all but lock up a bowl bid with a win over Derek Mason’s struggling team. Both squads have to pick themselves up off the mat. UK lost 17-13 to visiting Tennessee last week. Vanderbilt was both blasted and blanked at Florida, losing 56-0.

We will be bringing you updates, scores and commentary from the sstadium. Follow along on this dedicated Twitter feed. Tweet your questions to @johnclayiv.

