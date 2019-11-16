Sidelines with John Clay
Live updates from Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt college football
It’s welcome to Music City as Kentucky football makes its bi-annual trip to Nashville to take on the Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. The SEC Network has the 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
With UT Martin on the schedule for next week, Mark Stoops’ Wildcats would all but lock up a bowl bid with a win over Derek Mason’s struggling team. Both squads have to pick themselves up off the mat. UK lost 17-13 to visiting Tennessee last week. Vanderbilt was both blasted and blanked at Florida, losing 56-0.
We will be bringing you updates, scores and commentary from the sstadium. Follow along on this dedicated Twitter feed. Tweet your questions to @johnclayiv.
Comments