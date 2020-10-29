College football on television this weekend (Oct. 29-31)

No. 3 Ohio State travels to University Park to take on No. 18 Penn State in the only matchup of ranked teams this weekend in college football.

The Buckeyes opened the Big 10 season with a xx-xx pasting of Nebraska while Penn State was upset by Indiana. ABC has the coverage for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

LSU-Auburn was the CBS selection for its Saturday 3:30 p.m. game. Auburn is 3-2 after a 35-28 win at Ole Miss last week. LSU is 2-2 after a 52-24 victory over South Carolina.

The SEC Network will have Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call when Kentucky welcomes Georgia to Kroger Field for a noon kickoff. Kentucky is 2-3. Georgia is 3-1.

Louisville plays host to Virginia Tech for a 4 p.m. kickoff Saturday on the ACC Network. Louisville is 2-4 after pounding Florida State 48-16 last week. Virginia Tech is 3-2 after losing 23-16 at Wake Forest.

Here is the full list of college football games on television this weekend:

Thursday, Oct. 29

7:30 - South Alabama at Georgia Southern (ESPN)

10:00 - Colorado State at Fresno State (CBS Sports)

Friday, Oct. 30

7:30 - Minnesota at Maryland (ESPN)

9:00 - East Carolina at Tulsa (ESPN2)

9:45 - Hawaii at Wyoming (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 31