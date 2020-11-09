Kentucky Derby winner Authentic retired from horse racing

Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Authentic was officially retired Monday and returned to Spendthrift Farm where he will stand at stud.

The 3-year-old son of Into Mischief won the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5 at Churchill Downs. After finishing second to Swiss Skydiver in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Oct. 3, Authentic won the Breeders’ Cup Classic last Saturday at Keeneland.

Owned by B. Wayne Hughes’ Spendthrift Farm, MyRaceHorse Stable, Madaket Stable and Starlight Racing, Authentic reportedly will be offered at a stud fee of $75,000 for the 2021 breeding season.

For his career, Authentic won six of eight starts and earned $6,191,200. He was responsible for Bob Baffert’s sixth Kentucky Derby victory and fourth Breeders’ Cup Classic victory. Baffert now has 17 Breeders’ Cup wins, three behind all-time leader D. Wayne Lukas, who has 20.