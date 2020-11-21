Live updates: Kentucky vs. Alabama college football

Looking for their third series victory in 41 tries, the Kentucky Wildcats travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa to face the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.

UK is 2-37-1 all-time against the Tide. Its last win over Alabama came in 1997. Current Cats coach Mark Stoops is 0-2 against Nick Saban and Alabama. Kentucky is a 30-point underdog Saturday, but follow our Twitter feed to see if the Cats can find a way to pull the upset.