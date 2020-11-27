Sidelines with John Clay
College football on television this weekend (Nov. 27-28)
Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Marty Smith make up the SEC Network broadcast crew for Kentucky-Florida on Saturday. It’s a noon kickoff.
As for matchups between ranked teams in the College Football Playoff this weekend, No. 13 Iowa State is at No. 17 Texas on Friday. It’s a noon start on ABC. That’s followed by No. 2 Notre Dame plays host to No. 24 Iowa at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.
Saturday we have No. 1 Alabama playing host to No. 22 Auburn at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. That’s the only matchup between ranked teams that day. The 7:30 p.m. primetime game on ABC has Utah at Washington. Fox is showing Arizona at UCLA at 8 p.m.
In fact, the Pac-12 will be receiving a lot of air time on Saturday.
Here is the full list of college football games on television this weekend, subject to change, of course:
Friday, Nov. 27
- 12:00 - Iowa State at Texas (ABC)
- 1:00 - Nebraska at Iowa (Fox)
- 3:30 - Notre Dame at North Carolina (ABC)
- 3:30 - UCF at South Florida (ESPN)
- 4:00 - Wyoming at UNLV (FS1)
- 4:00 - Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan (CBS Sports)
- 4:30 - Stanford at California (Fox)
- 7:30 - Oregon at Oregon State (ESPN)
Saturday, Nov. 28
- 12:00 - Ohio State at Illinois (FS1)
- 12:00 - Kentucky at Florida (ESPN)
- 12:00 - Maryland at Indiana (ESPN2)
- 12:00 - Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (Fox)
- 12:00 - Penn State at Michigan (ABC)
- 12:00 - Bowling Green at Ohio (ESPNU)
- 12:00 - Kent State at Buffalo (CBS Sports)
- 12:00 - NC State at Syracuse (ACC)
- 12:00 - Vanderbilt at Missouri (SEC)
- 3:30 - Auburn at Alabama (CBS)
- 3:30 - Pittsburgh at Clemson (ABC)
- 3:30 - Northwestern at Michigan State (ESPN)
- 3:30 - Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee (CBS Sports)
- 4:00 - Mississippi State at Ole Miss (SEC)
- 4:00 - Rutgers at Purdue (FS1)
- 4:00 - Louisville at Boston College (ACC)
- 4:00 - San Jose State at Boise State (Fox)
- 7:00 - LSU at Texas A&M (ESPN)
- 7:00 - Memphis at Navy (CBS Sports)
- 7:30 - Georgia at South Carolina (SEC)
- 7:30 - Utah at Washington (ABC)
- 8:00 - Arizona at UCLA (Fox)
- 8:00 - TCU at Kansas (FS1)
- 8:00 - Virginia at Florida State (ACC)
- 8:00 - Troy at Appalachian State (ESPNU)
