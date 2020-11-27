College football on television this weekend (Nov. 27-28)

Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Marty Smith make up the SEC Network broadcast crew for Kentucky-Florida on Saturday. It’s a noon kickoff.

As for matchups between ranked teams in the College Football Playoff this weekend, No. 13 Iowa State is at No. 17 Texas on Friday. It’s a noon start on ABC. That’s followed by No. 2 Notre Dame plays host to No. 24 Iowa at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Saturday we have No. 1 Alabama playing host to No. 22 Auburn at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. That’s the only matchup between ranked teams that day. The 7:30 p.m. primetime game on ABC has Utah at Washington. Fox is showing Arizona at UCLA at 8 p.m.

In fact, the Pac-12 will be receiving a lot of air time on Saturday.

Here is the full list of college football games on television this weekend, subject to change, of course:

Friday, Nov. 27

12:00 - Iowa State at Texas (ABC)

1:00 - Nebraska at Iowa (Fox)

3:30 - Notre Dame at North Carolina (ABC)

3:30 - UCF at South Florida (ESPN)

4:00 - Wyoming at UNLV (FS1)

4:00 - Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan (CBS Sports)

4:30 - Stanford at California (Fox)

7:30 - Oregon at Oregon State (ESPN)

Saturday, Nov. 28