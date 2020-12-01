Live updates: Kentucky vs. Kansas college basketball

In what is an unusual Champions Classic — games in Durham and Indianapolis; no fans at either site — No. 20 Kentucky plays No. 7 Kansas late Tuesday night.

Both teams are 1-1. Kentucky beat Morehead State and lost to Richmond. Kansas lost to Gonzaga and beat St. Joseph’s. After Duke and Michigan State play in the Classic opener at 7:30, UK and KU is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN. Follow our dedicated Twitter feed for updates.