The Kentucky Wildcats and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will both be looking to stop losing streaks when they meet Sunday in Atlanta. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN.

John Calipari’s Cats are 1-2 with losses to Richmond and Kansas. Josh Pastner’s Yellow Jackets are 0-2 with losses to Georgia State (in four overtimes) and Mercer. Follow our dedicated Twitter feed for updates, stats and analysis.