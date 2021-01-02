Sidelines with John Clay
Live updates from Kentucky vs. Mississippi State college basketball
Hoping to stop its losing streak at six straight games, Kentucky takes to the road Saturday night to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville. The Wildcats’ SEC opener will be televised by the SEC Network, starting at 6 p.m.
Follow our dedicated Twitter feed to see if John Calipari’s team can turn things around. From a variety of sources, it provides the score, updates, statistics and analysis.
Comments