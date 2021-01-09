Live updates from Kentucky vs. Florida college basketball

After a historically rough non-conference go of it, Kentucky hopes to run its SEC record 3-0 when the Wildcats face the Florida Gators in Gainesville on Saturday. ESPN’s telecast is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Bob Wischusen and Dick Vitale are on the call.

John Calipari’s Wildcats are coming off a 77-74 victory over visiting Vanderbilt. Mike White’s Gators lost at Alabama 86-71 also on Tuesday. Follow our dedicated Twitter feed for score updates, statistics and analysis.