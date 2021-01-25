The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky basketball’s most important stretch of the season

Sidelines with John Clay

The Kentucky men’s basketball team defeated LSU 82-69 on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Now 5-9 on the season, John Calipari’s Wildcats next embark on four straight games against ranked teams, starting with Tuesday night’s game at Alabama. After that comes games against Texas, Missouri and Tennessee. Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story talk about the win over LSU and the most important stretch of the season. They also discuss the Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year Award, to be announced this week.

