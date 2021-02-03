Live updates from Kentucky vs. Missouri college basketball

Better late than never, the Kentucky Wildcats travel to Missouri to take on the Tigers on Wednesday in a game that was delayed a day as UK dealt with a COVID-19 pause. ESPN2 has the telecast, starting at 7 p.m.

John Calipari’s Wildcats are 5-10 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. Cuonzo Martin and the Tigers are 11-3 overall and 4-3 in the SEC. For scores, updates, statistics and analysis, follow the dedicated Twitter feed below.