Kentucky’s Drake Jackson played Senior Bowl with separated shoulder

Overall, former Kentucky center Drake Jackson had a good week at last week’s all-important Senior Bowl, impressing the scouts with his technique and toughness.

Especially his toughness.

According to Jim Nagy, the game’s director, Jackson separated his shoulder on the second play of last Saturday’s college football showcase game and continued playing.

Analytics and scouting match up on @UKFootball OC Drake Jackson, who sustained a separated shoulder on second snap of last week’s @seniorbowl and played the rest of the game. Drake said post-game, “I wasn’t going to let you down”. Some NFL team will be getting a steal in April. https://t.co/UOh9VdXio4 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 4, 2021

That shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to Kentucky fans. Jackson barely even missed a snap as the director of UK’s offensive line.

Jackson played both center and guard last week for the scouts. As a center, he spent some time sending snaps to former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, a UK commit until Jones switched to the Crimson Tide.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 29.

