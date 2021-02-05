Sidelines with John Clay
Kentucky’s Drake Jackson played Senior Bowl with separated shoulder
Overall, former Kentucky center Drake Jackson had a good week at last week’s all-important Senior Bowl, impressing the scouts with his technique and toughness.
Especially his toughness.
According to Jim Nagy, the game’s director, Jackson separated his shoulder on the second play of last Saturday’s college football showcase game and continued playing.
That shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to Kentucky fans. Jackson barely even missed a snap as the director of UK’s offensive line.
Jackson played both center and guard last week for the scouts. As a center, he spent some time sending snaps to former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, a UK commit until Jones switched to the Crimson Tide.
The 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 29.
Some draft links:
- ESPN’s 2021 NFL Draft news
- CBS Sports position rankings
- ESPN’s First Draft podcast
- Daniel Jeremiah’s Top 50 for 2021 NFL Draft
- Journey to the Draft podcast
- Ross Tucker College Draft podcast
Comments