‘It’s personal.’ Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops opens up about Chris Oats’ health.

The University of Kentucky football program’s hardships in the 2020 season beyond the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been well documented.

It lost offensive line coach John Schlarman in November following a two-year long battle with cancer. Prior to the season, Chris Oats — a near shoo-in to start at inside linebacker — suffered an undisclosed medical event that resulted in his placement into a rehabilitation facility for part of last year.

Oats suffered a stroke last spring, UK head coach Mark Stoops revealed in an interview with Rivals on Wednesday.

Stoops, recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow and inside linebackers coach Jon Sumrall hand-delivered Oats and his family the game ball from its 24-2 win over Mississippi State last year, its first of the 2020 season. During the season, Stoops expressed hope that Oats someday would be able to play again for the Wildcats

“There’s a lot of love on this team. He’s very cognitive and he watches those games,” Stoops said during a weekly radio appearance following that victory. “He understands what’s going on. It was special being able to bring him that game ball. ... That is being very optimistic, but that is what I believe. He has a long, long way to go, and he needs our prayers.”

Oats’ brother, Sosa Woods, on Jan. 26 shared a tweet that included an image of Oats standing for the first time since his stroke. He has been with his family since October following a few months in rehab after being hospitalized in May.

Yesterday my brother @ChristopherOats stood up for the first time god is the greatest #BBN #MYBROTHERKEEPER pic.twitter.com/PaiyekrsY2 — Sosa Woods (@Sosa_migo59) January 26, 2021

Oats was a four-star prospect coming out of Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati. He signed with Kentucky as part of its 2018 recruiting class and played in 25 of a possible 26 games over his freshman and sophomore years prior to last season.

Stoops during a recent interview with the Herald-Leader opened up about his relationship with Oats and his family.

“It’s emotional. You know, it’s personal,” Stoops said. “When you’re dealing with Chris and his mother and his family, we are an extension to his family. And she knows that, and Chris knows that, but it is, it’s difficult.”

Stoops spoke in the last week with former Kentucky safety Mike Edwards, who will play in the Super Bowl this weekend with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Edwards and Oats were teammates briefly at Kentucky and attended the same high school.

“Mike is so close to Chris,” Stoops said. “And as he and I were talking about it, you know what I mean? It just breaks your heart, because I was talking to him about going back to, you know, kind of when it first happened originally and just, taking them through the steps of it, and it’s just, it’s hard, it’s emotional. It’s part of your family, and that’s just it.”

An active GoFundMe campaign in Oats’ name has raised more than $43,000.