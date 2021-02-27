Three key stats for the Kentucky-Florida basketball matchup

Three key stats for Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida matchup at Rupp Arena:

Kentucky’s improved three-point numbers

A terrible three-point shooting for most of the season, Kentucky has caught fire the last four games, going 40-of-90 from downtown for 44.4 percent. The Cats were 14-of-26 in a one-point loss to Arkansas, then 11-of-24 in a win over Auburn. They made seven of 14 three-pointers in last Saturday’s 70-55 win at Tennessee.

Here’s the thing: Florida has played excellent three-point defense of late. Over the last four games, Gators’ opponents are just 24-of-89 from three for 27.0 percent. Auburn was 7-of-20 from behind the line in a 74-57 loss to the Gators on Tuesday. Last Saturday, Georgia was just six-of-23 in its 70-63 loss to Florida.

On the season, Kentucky is shooting 33.2 percent from three-point range, while Florida’s opponents are shooting 31.2 percent from beyond the arc. UK was 6-of-13 from three in its 76-58 win at Florida on Jan. 9. Florida made nine of 20.

[SEC preview: Can LSU cool off Arkansas?]

Both teams know how to block shots

According to kenpom, Kentucky ranks fourth nationally in block percentage, blocking 15.8 percent of the opponents’ attempts. Thing is, Florida ranks third nationally, blocking 15.9 percent of its’ opponents attempts.

Both teams are averaging 6.2 blocks per game. Kentucky has blocked 131 shots in 21 games. Florida has blocked 111 in 18 games. Florida blocked 12 shots in a surprising loss to South Carolina on Feb. 3. Kentucky has blocked a combined 25 shots in its current three-game win streak.

Colin Castleton leads Florida with 42 blocked shots. Omar Payne is next at 28. Castelton has blocked a shot every 9.69 minutes; Payne every 10.96. Kentucky is led by Isaiah Jackson with 56 blocked shots. Olivier Sarr is next with 27. On average, Jackson is blocking one shot every 7.8 minutes.

Jackson was responsible for four of Kentucky’s seven blocked shots in the first meeting. Florida blocked four UK’s shots.

This game could come down to turnovers

Both teams have had their problems holding on to the basketball. Florida ranks 225th in turnover percentage, losing he ball on 20 percent of its possessions. Kentucky ranked 253rd in that category, giving the ball up on 20.5 percent of its possessions.

The biggest offenders? Florida’s Tyree Appleby is averaging a turnover very 9.36 minutes. Tre Mann is committing a turnover every 11.29 minutes. For Kentucky, Devin Askew is averaging a turnover every 13.78 minutes. But Sarr hasn’t been the biggest culprit, averaging a turnover every 11.51 minutes.

Kentucky committed 14 turnovers in the first game between the two teams in Gainesville. Florida committed 16. UK’s turnover percentage was 21.2. Florida’s was 24.5.

