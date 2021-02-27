SEC basketball: Can LSU cool off Arkansas? Will Florida get revenge at UK?

It’s the next-to-last weekend of this most unusual SEC college basketball season. Three games to go for most teams before the conference tournament March 10-14 in Nashville.

Because of chronic COVID-19 issues within the Texas A&M program, the Aggies game at Missouri on Saturday has been canceled. That leaves six games Saturday.

Here’s a preview of Saturday’s six:

Tennessee (9-6) at Auburn (5-10): Rick Barnes’ rollercoaster ride of a team visits Auburn to face Bruce Pearl’s Tigers, who are expected to be without Sharife Cooper. Auburn’s star freshman point guard may miss the rest of the season thanks to a left ankle injury. Remember, because of a self-imposed ban, Auburn is not participating in the post-season.

After a 70-55 home loss to Kentucky, Tennessee held off a depleted Vanderbilt 70-58 on Wednesday night in Nashville. Oregon transfer Victor Bailey has led the Vols in scoring each of the last three games. Bailey scored 21 points in the win over Vandy.

Auburn has collapsed down the stretch, dropping three straight and six of its last seven. After an 82-80 loss at Kentucky, Pearl’s club has lost by 24 at LSU and 17 at home to Florida.

NET: Tennessee 15, Auburn 77.

Kenpom: Tennessee 21, Auburn 65.

South Carolina (3-10) at Georgia (7-9): If you think Auburn has faded, South Carolina has lost six straight games, including a 69-48 drubbing by Mississippi State in Starkville on Wednesday. It has been a long, COVID-19 headache of a season for the Gamecocks and Frank Martin.

Georgia is coming off a 91-78 upset win over visiting LSU on Tuesday. Sahvir Wheeler grabbed 11 rebounds and dished 13 assists. The Bulldogs have won two of their last three games. No doubt, Tom Crean is looking to avenge Georgia’s 83-59 loss to the Gamecocks in Columbia on Jan. 27.

NET: Georgia 83, South Carolina 128.

Kenpom: Georgia 80, South Carolina 104.

LSU (9-5) at Arkansas (10-4): Alabama leads the conference standings, but Arkansas is the SEC’s hottest item. The men of Eric Musselman have ripped off eight straight conference victories, including an 81-66 thumping of the Crimson Tide on Wednesday night in Fayetteville. Freshman guard Moses Moody highlighted the Hogs victory with 24 points.

After a 92-76 victory over Arkansas in Baton Rouge on Jan. 12, LSU is looking to sweep the Razorbacks and get a leg up on the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. To do that, however, Will Wade’s team must shake off that 13-point loss in Athens on Tuesday.

NET: Arkansas 22, LSU 29.

Kenpom: Arkansas 17, LSU 29.

Ole Miss (8-7) at Vanderbilt (2-11): After stubbing its toe against arch-rival Mississippi State, Ole Miss rebounded to out-tough Missouri 60-53 in Columbia on Tuesday. Senior guard Devontae Shuler bounced back from a horrific shooting game (1-of-15) against MSU to score 14 points in the win over Mizzou.

Bad enough the Commodores have won just two league games, now Jerry Stackhouse is without forward Dylan Disu. The SEC’s rebounds leader is out for the season with a knee injury. And leading scorer Scotty Pippen was to undergo an MRI to get a better handle on his hip flexor injury. Pippen is averaging 20.5 points per game.

NET: Ole Miss 59, Vanderbilt 124.

Kenpom: Ole Miss 52, Vanderbilt 105.

Florida (8-5) at Kentucky (7-7): After a two-game losing streak followed the Gators’ impressive win at West Virginia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Florida has rallied to beat Georgia and Auburn back-to-back. Tre Mann scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the win at Auburn.

Kentucky has won three straight to climb back to even in league play. The Cats handled Florida in Gainesville 76-58 back on Jan. 9. Brandon Boston and Davion Mintz led a balanced attack with 13 points each that afternoon in the O’Dome.

NET: Florida 27, Kentucky 63.

Kenpom: Florida 27, Kentucky 48.

Three key stats for Cats-Gators

Alabama (13-2) at Mississippi State (7-8): It will be interesting to see Alabama follows up its second conference loss. After a 68-65 loss at Auburn on Feb. 6, Nate Oats’ club struggled with South Carolina before winning 81-78 in Columbia. Getting grad transfer Jordan Bruner back from injury was a help.

Mississippi State has kicked back into gear, beating Ole Miss 66-56 in Oxford then South Carolina by 21 on Wednesday. Tolu Smith grabbed 13 rebounds in the Wednesday win. The Bulldogs’ D.J. Stewart scored 27 points in State’s 81-73 loss at Alabama on Jan. 23.

NET: Alabama 9, Mississippi State 81.

Kenpom: Alabama 10, Mississippi State 66.

Ken Pomeroy’s analytics

NCAA Net rankings

SEC basketball schedule

Saturday, Feb. 27

12:00 - Tennessee at Auburn (ESPN)

1:00 - South Carolina at Georgia (SEC)

2:00 - LSU at Arkansas (ESPN2)

3:30 - Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (SEC)

4:00 - Florida at Kentucky (CBS)

6:00 - Alabama at Mississippi State (SEC)

Tuesday, March 2

6:30 - Arkansas at South Carolina (SEC)

7:00 - Auburn at Alabama (TBD)

8:30 - Vanderbilt at LSU (SEC)

9:00 - Kentucky at Ole Miss (TBD)

Wednesday, March 3

6:30 - Missouri at Florida (SEC)

8:30 - Mississippi State at Texas A&M (SEC)

Saturday, March 6

2:00 - Alabama at Georgia (CBS)

TBD - LSU at Missouri

TBD - Mississippi State at Auburn

TBD - Texas A&M at Arkansas

TBD - South Carolina at Kentucky

TBD - Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

Sunday, March 7