Dadgummit, Roy Williams, we’re gonna miss ya

The college basketball landscape is changing, and that’s no April Fool’s joke.

Thursday has brought two big hoops announcements. First, North Carolina Coach Roy Williams announced he is retiring. Second, reports are Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard is leaving Lubbock to become the head coach at his alma mater, Texas.

The 70-year-old Williams won three national championships at North Carolina, capturing titles in 2005, 2009 and 2017. Overall, he was 485-163 at Chapel Hill, where he had served 10 years as an assistant under Dean Smith before becoming the head coach at Kansas in 1988. Williams didn’t do too badly in Lawrence either, going 418-101 in 15 seasons, including four trips to the Final Four and two national title game appearances.

He returned to Chapel Hill to replace Matt Doherty in 2003 and won his first national title two seasons later. The Tar Heels reached the Final Four five times in 18 seasons under Williams. They beat Illinois in the 2005 title game, Michigan State in the 2009 title game, lost to Villanova on a last-second shot in the 2016 national championship game before rebounding to beat Gonzaga for the title in 2017.

Williams’ “awe shucks” North Carolina country boy persona underplayed the fact he was a terrific coach and recruiter, one who upheld both the Smith legacy and the Tar Heels tradition. His 903 career victories rank third behind only Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim.

Salute to UNC Head Coach Roy Williams on a legendary 48-year career. All respect. Thank you for all you have done for the game, our league and the greatest rivalry in sports. — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) April 1, 2021

He finishes 10-10 against Kentucky, going 1-3 against the Wildcats while at Kansas, but 9-7 against UK as North Carolina’s coach. in Williams’ first matchup against UK as a head coach, his Jayhawks thrashed Rick Pitino’s undermanned Cats 150-95 at Allen Fieldhouse in 1988. He was 1-2 against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament. He lost 92-88 in overtime to Tubby Smith’s Cats in the second round of the 1999 NCAA Midwest Regional. He lost 76-69 to John Calipari’s Cats in the 2011 East Region finals in Newark, NJ. He then beat UK 75-73 in the 2017 South Region finals in Memphis.

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams and Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari walked together before the University of Kentucky played the University of North Carolina in the championship game of the NCAA South Region at FedExForum in Memphis in 2017. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Williams’ final two seasons were not his best. The Heels plummeted to 14-19 last season. They rebounded to 18-11 this year but as a No. 8 seed were bounced 85-62 by Wisconsin in the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

His shoes won’t be filled easily. Smith successors Bill Guthridge, Doherty and Williams all had strong ties to the program. That would indicate Wes Miller, a 37-year-old UNC alumnus who has taken UNC Greensboro to two NCAA Tournaments, is probably high on the replacement list. Assistants Hubert Davis and Steve Robinson could be candidates. Former UNC star Jerry Stackhouse may get a look, though he is just 20-37 in two seasons as Vanderbilt’s head coach.

Meanwhile, Texas has found its successor to Shaka Smart, who split for Marquette last week. The 48-year-old Beard is one of the best in the game. He’s 112-55 in five seasons at Texas Tech, including a trip to the 2019 national championship where the Red Raiders lost to Virginia in overtime. A head coach at McMurry, Angelo State and Arkansas-Little Rock, as well as an assistant under Bob Knight at Texas Tech, Beard was a basketball manager at Texas under Tom Penders before graduating in 1995.

The departure is sure to inflame the Texas-Texas Tech rivalry.

As a Texas Tech alum and fan of this basketball team, it feels like betrayal that Chris Beard leaves for our biggest rival. He called Lubbock his "dream job" and embraced the underdog role.



He just went against the entire brand he built here. Beard knows the damage this does. https://t.co/Dbl899G93G — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) April 1, 2021

But just as Williams couldn’t turn his back on his alma mater in 2003, so too Beard. He’s a home run hire for the Horns.

