UK to hold women’s volleyball national championship celebration at Memorial Coliseum

After winning the 2020 NCAA National Championship on Saturday night, the University of Kentucky Athletics Department will host a national championship celebration party inside Memorial Coliseum at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Admission to Memorial Coliseum is free. Doors will open at 2 p.m. ET, with the program expected to get underway around 2:30 p.m. ET, depending on the team’s travel time from the Blue Grass Airport to Memorial Coliseum. Fans will be asked to adhere to masking and social distancing guidelines while inside Memorial Coliseum. Parking is available around Memorial Coliseum, with lots off patrol on Sunday.

Coached by Craig Skinner, Kentucky defeated Texas 3-1 in the title match of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament in Omaha, Neb., on Sunday. It is the school’s first national championship in the sport and the SEC’s first national championship in women’s volleyball.

Senior setter Madison Lilley was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. During the tournament, Lilley averaged 13.8 assists per set, had six aces in UK’s five matches, and was second on the team with 3.35 digs per set. Lilley helped UK hit above .300 in all five matches. The Overland Park, Kansas native won the 2020 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year award, American Volleyball Coaches’ Association award, and was named the MOP of the NCAA Tournament.

[NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament bracket]

Alli Stumler, who averaged 4.82 kills per set, 2.35 digs per set and had the championship-clinching kill in the NCAA Tournament was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team, as well.

The third member of the team from Kentucky was senior outside hitter, Avery Skinner. Skinner went for 3.71 kills per set in the five-match tournament, and had 1.41 digs per set. She was responsible for scoring 71.5 points and had 63 kills.

2020 NCAA Volleyball Championship All-Tournament Team

Madison Lilley, Kentucky

Alli Stumler, Kentucky

Avery Skinner, Kentucky

Brionne Butler, Texas

Logan Eggleston, Texas

Samantha Drechsel, Washington

Devyn Robinson, Wisconsin

Most Outstanding Player: Madison Lilley, Kentucky