College football on television this weekend (Sept. 23-25)

If you had Arkansas vs. Texas A&M as the SEC marquee game in the CBS 3:30 p.m. slot on Saturday, raise your hand.

Didn’t think so.

Yet here we are with No. 7 Texas A&M playing No. 16 Arkansas at Jerry’s World, i.e. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a battle of undefeated teams. Both are 3-0. A&M has beaten Kent State, Colorado and New Mexico. Arkansas has wins over Rice, Texas and Georgia Southern.

In the only other game between ranked teams, No. 12 Notre Dame plays No. 18 Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago. Fox has the noon broadcast. Notre Dame is unbeaten, but needed overtime to win at Florida State and beat Toledo by three points. After a home loss to Penn State in its opener, Wisconsin beat Eastern Michigan.

After a week on ESPN Plus, Kentucky is back on regular cable television for the Wildcats’ 7 p.m. game at South Carolina on Saturday. ESPN2 has the telecast. Brian Custer will be on play-by-play with analysis from Kelly Stouffer. Lauren Sisler will be the sideline reporter.

Here is the full list of college football games on television and streaming this weekend:

Thursday, Sept. 23

7:30 p.m. - Marshall at Appalachian State (ESPN)

Friday, Sept. 24

6:30 p.m. - Middle Tennessee at Charlotte (CBS Sports)

7 p.m. - Wake Forest at Virginia (ESPN2)

8 p.m. - Liberty at Syracuse (ACC)

10 p.m. - UNLV at Fresno State (CBS Sports)

Saturday, Sept. 25

12 p.m. - Georgia at Vanderbilt (SEC)

12 p.m. - Villanova at Penn State (Big Ten)

12 p.m. - Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (Fox)

12 p.m. - LSU at Mississippi State (ESPN)

12 p.m. - Missouri at Boston College (ESPN2)

12 p.m. - Florida International at Central Michigan (ESPN Plus)

12 p.m. - New Hampshire at Pittsburgh (ESPN Plus)

12 p.m. - Richmond at Virginia Tech (ACC)

12 p.m. - Bowling Green at Minnesota (ESPNU)

12 p.m. - Ohio at Northwestern (Big Ten)

12 p.m. - SMU at TCU (FS1)

12 p.m. - Texas Tech at Texas (ABC)

12 p.m. - Wagner at Temple (ESPN Plus)

12 p.m. - Miami (Ohio) at Army (CBS Sports)

12 p.m. - Boise State at Utah State (CBS)

1 p.m. - UMass at Coastal Carolina (ESPN Plus)

2 p.m. - San Jose State at Western Michigan (ESPN Plus)

2 p.m. - Toledo at Ball State (ESPN Plus)

2 p.m. - Texas State at Eastern Michigan (ESPN Plus)

3 p.m. - Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky (ESPN Plus)

3:30 p.m. - Colorado State at Iowa (FS1)

3:30 p.m. - Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (CBS)

3:30 p.m. - Clemson at North Carolina State (ESPN)

3:30 p.m. - Iowa State at Baylor (Fox)

3:30 p.m. - Rutgers at Michigan (ABC)

3:30 p.m. - UTSA at Memphis (ESPNU)

3:30 p.m. - Louisville at Florida State (ESPN2)

3:30 p.m. - Illinois at Purdue (Big Ten)

3:30 p.m. - Kent State at Maryland (Big Ten)

3:30 p.m. - Wyoming at UConn (CBS Sports)

4 p.m. - Georgia State at Auburn (SEC)

4 p.m. - Kansas at Duke (ACC)

5 p.m. - Arkansas State at Tulsa (ESPN Plus)

6 p.m. - Buffalo at Old Dominion (ESPN Plus)

6 p.m. - Charleston Southern at East Carolina (ESPN Plus)

6 p.m. - Louisiana at Georgia Southern (ESPN Plus)

7 p.m. - Tennessee at Florida (ESPN)

7 p.m. - Nebraska at Michigan State (FS1)

7 p.m. - Kentucky at South Carolina (ESPN2)

7 p.m. - Navy at Houston (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m. - Southern Miss at Alabama (SEC)

7:30 p.m. - West Virginia at Oklahoma (ABC)

7:30 p.m. - Akron at Ohio State (Big Ten)

7:30 p.m. - North Carolina at Georgia Tech (ACC)

8 p.m. - Florida Atlantic at Air Force (FS2)

8 p.m. - UAB at Tulane (ESPN Plus)

8 p.m. - Indiana at Western Kentucky (CBS Sports)

8 p.m. - Troy at ULM (ESPN Plus)

9 p.m. - New Mexico at UTEP (ESPN Plus)

10:15 p.m. - South Florida at BYU (ESPN2)

10:30 p.m. - Arizona at Oregon (ESPN)

10:30 p.m. - Oregon State at USC (FS1)

10:30 p.m. - Colorado at Arizona State (ESPNU)

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 12:07 PM.