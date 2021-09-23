Sidelines with John Clay

College football on television this weekend (Sept. 23-25)

If you had Arkansas vs. Texas A&M as the SEC marquee game in the CBS 3:30 p.m. slot on Saturday, raise your hand.

Didn’t think so.

Yet here we are with No. 7 Texas A&M playing No. 16 Arkansas at Jerry’s World, i.e. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a battle of undefeated teams. Both are 3-0. A&M has beaten Kent State, Colorado and New Mexico. Arkansas has wins over Rice, Texas and Georgia Southern.

In the only other game between ranked teams, No. 12 Notre Dame plays No. 18 Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago. Fox has the noon broadcast. Notre Dame is unbeaten, but needed overtime to win at Florida State and beat Toledo by three points. After a home loss to Penn State in its opener, Wisconsin beat Eastern Michigan.

After a week on ESPN Plus, Kentucky is back on regular cable television for the Wildcats’ 7 p.m. game at South Carolina on Saturday. ESPN2 has the telecast. Brian Custer will be on play-by-play with analysis from Kelly Stouffer. Lauren Sisler will be the sideline reporter.

Here is the full list of college football games on television and streaming this weekend:

Thursday, Sept. 23

Friday, Sept. 24

[AP Top 25 college football poll]

Saturday, Sept. 25

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 12:07 PM.

