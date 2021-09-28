Dan Dakich says he won’t be doing college basketball games on ESPN this season

College basketball analyst Dan Dakich says he has split with ESPN and will be doing a show for Clay Travis’ Outkick Network.

Appearing on “Outkick 360,” Dakich said he will not be serving as an analyst on college basketball games for the World Wide Leader in 2021-22.

“I don’t mind talking politics. I don’t mind talking about things that maybe ESPN didn’t necessarily want me talking about,” Dakich said. “I’m not gonna do games at ESPN, and that was as much my choice as their choice. I was there for 10 years, I got paid for all of my games. I got to pay for seven people’s college education off of it. I got to pay for people’s chemo treatments. I got to do a ton of stuff because of the money and that’s fine, but there’s a whole world out there that I want to have influence in.”

Dakich had said earlier this year he “assumed” ESPN would not be bringing him back. In February, the analyst got into a Twitter war with several college professors. One professor accused Dakich of misogynistic actions.

Starting in October, Dakich will be the host of “Sack Up with Dan Dakich” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the Outkick Network.

In the interview, Dakich also joked about KSR’s Matt Jones.

Read the story here.

Dan Dakich is bringing a new show to the @outkick network. https://t.co/uozNiUniJ0 — Jason Barrett (@sportsradiopd) September 28, 2021

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 1:35 PM.