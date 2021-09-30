Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

College football games on television this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and the No. 7 Bearcats play at No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and the No. 7 Bearcats play at No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. John Raoux AP

Now we’re getting somewhere. Here in Week 5 of the college football season, we’re getting some alluring matchups between ranked teams all over our televisions and streaming devices.

Start with No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia at noon Saturday on ESPN. Arkansas confirmed it’s a team to reckon with thanks to its 20-10 win over Texas A&M last week. Georgia has been ridiculously good on defense. Ask Vanderbilt, or what’s left of Vanderbilt after being steamrolled by the Bulldogs 62-0 last Saturday.

No. 7 Cincinnati can make its case for a College Football Playoff spot when the Bearcats play No. 9 Notre Dame in South Bend at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. NBC has the telecast. Notre Dame is 4-0 under Brian Kelly, who was once the head coach at UC. Cincinnati is 3-0. Most are calling Saturday the biggest game in the history of the Bearcats’ program.

At 3:30 p.m. on CBS, we get No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama. Ole Miss is coached by Lane Kiffin, who once worked for Bama Coach Nick Saban as the Tide’s defensive coordinator. And the Rebels stacked plenty of points on Alabama last year in a 63-48 loss in Oxford. Alabama is currently 4-0. Ole Miss is 3-0.

At 7 p.m., No. 21 Baylor is at No. 19 Oklahoma State on ESPN2. Both teams are coming off good wins. Baylor knocked off then No. 14 Iowa State 31-29 last week in Waco. Oklahoma State beat then No. 25 Kansas State 31-20 in Stillwater.

ABC’s primetime 7:30 p.m. game has Indiana at No. 4 Penn State. The Hoosiers upset Penn State last year. IU is 2-2 in 2021. Penn State is 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten.

As for Kentucky-Florida, ESPN has the 6 p.m. telecast from Kroger Field. It’s also sending a top-notch crew. Bob Wischusen will be on play-by-play with Dan Orlovsky as analyst and Kris Budden reporting from the sideline.

Here is the list of college football games on television and streaming this weekend.

Thursday, Sept. 30

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Friday, Oct. 1

Saturday, Oct. 2

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 10:11 AM.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service