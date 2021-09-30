College football games on television this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and the No. 7 Bearcats play at No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. AP

Now we’re getting somewhere. Here in Week 5 of the college football season, we’re getting some alluring matchups between ranked teams all over our televisions and streaming devices.

Start with No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia at noon Saturday on ESPN. Arkansas confirmed it’s a team to reckon with thanks to its 20-10 win over Texas A&M last week. Georgia has been ridiculously good on defense. Ask Vanderbilt, or what’s left of Vanderbilt after being steamrolled by the Bulldogs 62-0 last Saturday.

No. 7 Cincinnati can make its case for a College Football Playoff spot when the Bearcats play No. 9 Notre Dame in South Bend at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. NBC has the telecast. Notre Dame is 4-0 under Brian Kelly, who was once the head coach at UC. Cincinnati is 3-0. Most are calling Saturday the biggest game in the history of the Bearcats’ program.

At 3:30 p.m. on CBS, we get No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama. Ole Miss is coached by Lane Kiffin, who once worked for Bama Coach Nick Saban as the Tide’s defensive coordinator. And the Rebels stacked plenty of points on Alabama last year in a 63-48 loss in Oxford. Alabama is currently 4-0. Ole Miss is 3-0.

At 7 p.m., No. 21 Baylor is at No. 19 Oklahoma State on ESPN2. Both teams are coming off good wins. Baylor knocked off then No. 14 Iowa State 31-29 last week in Waco. Oklahoma State beat then No. 25 Kansas State 31-20 in Stillwater.

ABC’s primetime 7:30 p.m. game has Indiana at No. 4 Penn State. The Hoosiers upset Penn State last year. IU is 2-2 in 2021. Penn State is 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten.

As for Kentucky-Florida, ESPN has the 6 p.m. telecast from Kroger Field. It’s also sending a top-notch crew. Bob Wischusen will be on play-by-play with Dan Orlovsky as analyst and Kris Budden reporting from the sideline.

Here is the list of college football games on television and streaming this weekend.

Thursday, Sept. 30

7:30 p.m. - Virginia at Miami (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. - Arkansas Pine-Bluff at Prairie View A&M (ESPNU)

Friday, Oct. 1

7 p.m. - Dartmouth at Pennsylvania (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m. - Houston at Tulsa (ESPN)

8 p.m. - Iowa at Maryland (FS1)

9 p.m. - BYU at Utah State (CBS Sports)

Saturday, Oct. 2

12 p.m. - Arkansas at Georgia (ESPN)

12 p.m. - Michigan at Wisconsin (Fox)

12 p.m. - Tennessee at Missouri (SEC)

12 p.m. - Charlotte at Illinois (Big Ten)

12 p.m. - Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech (ACC)

12 p.m. - Duke at North Carolina (ESPN2)

12 p.m. - Minnesota at Purdue (Big Ten)

12 p.m. - Texas at TCU (ABC)

12 p.m. - Memphis at Temple (ESPNU)

12 p.m. - Western Michigan at Buffalo (CBS Sports)

12:30 p.m. - Louisville at Wake Forest (Bally Sports South)

2 p.m. - Appalachian State at Georgia State (ESPN Plus)

2 p.m. - Dayton at Morehead State (ESPN3)

2:30 p.m. - Cincinnati at Notre Dame (NBC)

2:30 p.m. - Louisiana Monroe at Coastal Carolina (ESPN Plus)

2:30 p.m. - Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois (ESPN Plus)

3 p.m. - Tarleton at Eastern Kentucky (ESPN Plus)

3:30 p.m. - Ole Miss at Alabama (CBS)

3:30 p.m. - Oregon at Stanford (ABC)

3:30 p.m. - Oklahoma at Kansas State (Fox)

3:30 p.m. - Ohio State at Rutgers (Big Ten)

3:30 p.m. - Troy at South Carolina (SEC)

3:30 p.m. - Syracuse at Florida State (ACC)

3:30 p.m. - Texas Tech at West Virginia (ESPN2)

3:30 p.m. - UCF at Navy (CBS Sports)

3:30 p.m. - Tulane at East Carolina (ESPN Plus)

3:30 p.m. - Central Michigan at Miami (Ohio) (ESPN Plus)

3:30 p.m. - Bowling Green at Kent State (ESPN Plus)

3:30 p.m. - Nevada at Boise State (FS1)

4 p.m. - South Florida at SMU (ESPNU)

4 p.m. - Arkansas State at Georgia Southern (ESPN Plus)

4 p.m. - Army at Ball State (ESPN Plus)

5 p.m. - Eastern Illinois at Murray State (ESPN3)

6 p.m. - Florida at Kentucky (ESPN)

6 p.m. - Louisiana Tech at North Carolina State (ESPN Plus)

6 p.m. - UNLV at UTSA (ESPN Plus)

6:30 p.m. - Air Force at New Mexico (FS2)

7 p.m. - Mississippi State at Texas A&M (SEC)

7 p.m. - Baylor at Oklahoma State (ESPN2)

7 p.m. - Liberty at UAB (CBS Sports)

7 p.m. - Kansas at Iowa State (FS1)

7:30 p.m. - Indiana at Penn State (ABC)

7:30 p.m. - Western Kentucky at Michigan State (FS1)

7:30 p.m. - Boston College at Clemson (ACC)

7:30 p.m. - UConn at Vanderbilt (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m. - Northwestern at Nebraska (Big Ten)

8 p.m. - Louisiana at South Alabama (ESPN Plus)

9 p.m. - Old Dominion at UTEP (ESPN Plus)

10:30 p.m. - Arizona State at UCLA (FS1)

10:30 p.m. - Montana at Eastern Washington (ESPN2)

11 p.m. - Fresno State at Hawaii (CBS Sports)

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 10:11 AM.