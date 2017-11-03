Another Lexington restaurant has closed; this time it’s a chain

Another Lexington restaurant has closed: Newk’s Eatery at Fayette Mall.
The restaurant at 3535 Nicholasville Road closed in mid-October, mall spokeswoman Sarah Enlow said. The one on Richmond Road is open. Both restaurants opened in 2014.
There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Newk’s.
Newk’s Eatery was added to the mall after a renovation of the former Sears space that also added The Cheesecake Factory, Travinia Italian Kitchen, and retailers H&M, Jos. A. Bank Clothiers and Clarks Shoes.
Newk’s is at least the third restaurant to close at Fayette Mall.
Travinia Italian Kitchen closed last year. It was replaced by Bar Louie, which opened last month. Another restaurant on the mall side of Nicholasville Road, Johnny Carino’s, closed this past summer.
After the opening of The Summit at Fritz Farm earlier this year, several restaurants have closed, including at least five locally owned ones in downtown Lexington: Enoteca, The Julep Cup, Chatham’s, Wines on Vine and Cheapside, which could reopen eventually.
Comments