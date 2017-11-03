Newk’s Eatery at Fayette Mall opened in December 2014 after a renovation of the former Sears store. It closed in mid-October; Newk’s is at least the third mall restaurant to close, after Travinia Italian Kitchen last year and Johnny Carino’s this past summer.
Newk’s Eatery at Fayette Mall opened in December 2014 after a renovation of the former Sears store. It closed in mid-October; Newk’s is at least the third mall restaurant to close, after Travinia Italian Kitchen last year and Johnny Carino’s this past summer. Photo provided
Newk’s Eatery at Fayette Mall opened in December 2014 after a renovation of the former Sears store. It closed in mid-October; Newk’s is at least the third mall restaurant to close, after Travinia Italian Kitchen last year and Johnny Carino’s this past summer. Photo provided

Business

Another Lexington restaurant has closed; this time it’s a chain

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

November 03, 2017 10:10 AM

Another Lexington restaurant has closed: Newk’s Eatery at Fayette Mall.

The restaurant at 3535 Nicholasville Road closed in mid-October, mall spokeswoman Sarah Enlow said. The one on Richmond Road is open. Both restaurants opened in 2014.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Newk’s.

Newk’s Eatery was added to the mall after a renovation of the former Sears space that also added The Cheesecake Factory, Travinia Italian Kitchen, and retailers H&M, Jos. A. Bank Clothiers and Clarks Shoes.

Newk’s is at least the third restaurant to close at Fayette Mall.

Travinia Italian Kitchen closed last year. It was replaced by Bar Louie, which opened last month. Another restaurant on the mall side of Nicholasville Road, Johnny Carino’s, closed this past summer.

After the opening of The Summit at Fritz Farm earlier this year, several restaurants have closed, including at least five locally owned ones in downtown Lexington: Enoteca, The Julep Cup, Chatham’s, Wines on Vine and Cheapside, which could reopen eventually.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

    Pete Weiss, marketing manager, discusses bottling growth at Alltech's bottling facility on Angliana Ave. in Lexington, Ky., October 31, 2017. Video by Matt Goins

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'
A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility 0:37

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing's new production facility
Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky 1:14

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky

View More Video