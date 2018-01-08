Another Lexington restaurant closes; chain shutters Hamburg location

Another chain restaurant bites the dust: Applebee’s at Hamburg has closed.
The location at 1856 Alysheba Way closed on Saturday for good, according to the restaurant.
According to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, a sign on the restaurant’s door read, “Thank you for being our neighbor. Please visit our other Applebee’s locations.”
Two other Lexington locations — at 1761 Sharkey Way and on 4009 Nicholasville Road — remain open.
Last August, Applebee’s corporate parent DineEquity announced they would close more than 100 under-performing locations as the chain tries to reboot the struggling brand.
The location at 2299 Richmond Road closed in August of 2016, and plans were announced to turn the spot into a Chick-fil-A, but there has been no change at the site in front of Southland Christian Church for more than a year.
DineEquity planned to close up to 135 Applebee’s locations, based on franchisee profitability, operational results and meeting brand quality standards.
DineEquity also owns IHOP restaurants, which has locations on Nicholasville Road and at Woodhill Circle Plaza.
