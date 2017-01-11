Scott County residents oppose landfill expansion

About 50 people spoke in front of a passionate crowd at a public hearing Wednesday night with a unified message: Don’t expand the Central Kentucky Landfill.
The hearing was held about a permit to expand the landfill.
The application, submitted by Waste Services of the Bluegrass, asks the state Division of Waster Management for permission to increase the waste disposal area in the landfill from 46.8 acres to about 75.5 acres.
Waste Services of the Bluegrass also wants to increase the boundary surrounding the landfill from 102.8 acres to 602 acres.
Numerous Scott County residents said they did not want the expansion to occur, citing concerns about health, safety, zoning and effects on wildlife.
Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather weighed in as well, and a few other public officials also attended the hearing.
The landfill does not contain only Scott County’s trash. In 2015, Fayette County contracted with Waste Services of the Bluegrass to send between 183 and 223 truckloads of trash each week to the Central Kentucky Landfill. Many residents said they were unhappy with Lexington dumping its trash in Scott County.
Safety was a significant concern for many of the residents. Many of the garbage trucks use U.S. 25 as a way to access the dump. Trucks driving down the two-lane road with narrow shoulders has been a concern for Scott County residents. In September, a woman died in an accident involving two garbage trucks. Several residents spoke about being run off the road or nearly hitting a garbage truck.
A website opposing the landfill has been created. Residents have until Jan. 19 to submit written comments to the state. Afterward, the state government will decide to grant or deny the permit.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments