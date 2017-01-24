Scott County: Landfill not properly zoned for expansion

A proposed expansion to the Central Kentucky Landfill may have hit a snag.
Joe Kane, director of the Georgetown - Scott County Planning Commission, sent a letter to officials at Waste Services of the Bluegrass last week stating that the Central Kentucky Landfill will need to be rezoned for a proposed expansion.
Waste Services of the Bluegrass, which owns the Central Kentucky Landfill, has asked the Kentucky Division of Waste Management for a permit to increase the waste disposal area to about 75.5 acres from 46.8 acres. The company also wants to increase the boundary surrounding the landfill from 102.8 acres to 602 acres to be used as a borrow and buffer area.
The landfill is currently zoned for agricultural use.
In his letter, Kane said the expansion will require extraction and processing of clay, which is not a common agricultural activity and is done only to support the landfill. The area for the proposed landfill will need to be rezoned to light industrial with a conditional use permit or to heavy industrial, which allow for extraction and landfills, he stated.
Waste Services of the Bluegrass was operating the landfill as a legal non-conforming use when it bought the landfill from Georgetown, meaning the company could use the landfill in the same areas that were allowed to be used by the city, Kane’s letter states. However, a zoning ordinance does not permit the expansion of a “non-conforming use” for private entities.
Waste Services of the Bluegrass has until mid-February to appeal Kane’s zoning decision to the Scott County Board of Adjustment or it can apply for a zone change.
At the public hearing for the landfill expansion on Jan. 11, Scott County residents asked questions about the landfill, but representatives from the Division of Waste Management said they could not answer them until the permit was denied or approved, which could be several more weeks.
Concerns about zoning for the expansion were also brought up, as well as comments about increased traffic, the landfill’s smell and resident safety.
While the permit is still under consideration, and likely will be for several more weeks, Scott County resident Norris Stacy has organized a public meeting for 7 p.m. Wednesday for Scott County residents who have questions about the landfill. The meeting will be at Northern Elementary School, 3600 Cincinnati Road in Georgetown.
“I’m still receiving calls (from residents who are angry about the proposed expansion),” Stacy said.
Numerous public officials will attend the meeting, Stacy said, including State Representative Republican Brian Linder, whose district includes part of northern Scott County and representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency.
