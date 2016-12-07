New court records detail events that led to shooting death of 14-year-old

A robbery blamed on his brother led to the November shooting death of a 14-year-old boy on Henton Road, according to court documents.
Before the shooting that killed Angel Juarez on Nov. 24, several people meeting in a nearby neighborhood park were robbed by an unknown person, according to court records. Angel’s brother, Danilo Juarez, was part of the group. The robber took credit cards, cash and identification cards.
Danilo Juarez arranged the meeting, and some of the victims suspected that he had set up the robbery, according to court records. A member in the group, identified in court records as José Ayala, left the park and picked up Kevin Garcia, 23.
Ayala and Garcia went to Angel’s house on Henton Road, walked to the front porch and “made contact” with members of the Juarez family, according to court documents. Garcia asked the whereabouts of Danilo Juarez, and someone closed the front door of house.
Garcia and Ayala walked away from the house and Ayala got in his vehicle, according to court records. Ayala heard Garcia fire multiple shots toward the house. It’s unclear from the documents where Angel was when he was shot multiple times about 11 p.m. Garcia then got in the vehicle and told Ayala to drive away.
Garcia told Ayala the next day that they needed to leave town and not talk to police, according to court records. Garcia said he was going to North Carolina.
Garcia was arrested the next day in West Virginia and was charged with murder. He was extradited to Lexington on Tuesday.
