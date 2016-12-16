One indicted on wanton murder charge in death of 15-year-old Trinity Gay

A man has been indicted with wanton murder in connection with the shooting death of Olympian Tyson Gay’s 15-year-old daughter.
Chazerae M. Taylor, 38, also was indicted on four counts of wanton endangerment “for his role in creating the environment that ultimately led to the death of 15-year-old Trinity Gay,” according to Lexington police.
Also indicted were Lamonte Williams, 20, on four counts of wanton endangerment and D’Markeo Taylor, 19, on one count of wanton endangerment in the case, according to police.
Chazerae Taylor is the father of D’Markeo Taylor, according to police.
Trinity was shot in the neck at about 4 a.m. on Oct. 16 during an exchange of gunfire between the occupants of two cars while she stood with friends in the parking lot of Cook Out restaurant on South Broadway, according to police. She died soon after at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
Police initially charged four people with wanton endangerment after they allegedly admitted firing weapons during the confrontation that killed Trinity. But until the grand jury’s indictment, no homicide-related charges had been filed.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330
