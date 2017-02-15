4th man charged in death of pregnant woman, unborn son; 3 others enter pleas

The same day three men entered not guilty pleas in the September shooting death of a Lexington woman who was eight months pregnant, police arrested a fourth suspect in Pulaski County.
Skylar Bishop Stigall, 21, of Somerset is charged with murder, fetal homicide and robbery, according to police. Demetrioun Lamar Boaz, Joseph “Jodie” Fain and Saquan Ysai Freeman, all 20 years old, were arraigned on the same charges in Fayette County District Court on Wednesday.
Maryiah Coleman, 22, was walking her family’s dog on Sept. 7 outside the Matador North Apartments on Winburn Drive when she was shot. She and her unborn son, Jakobe, died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital about an hour after the shooting.
In the six months since her death, investigators have used a lot of overtime and legwork to gain the cooperation of the community and find the people responsible, according to police. Evidence and numerous interviews with residents of the Winburn community led investigators to Boaz, Fain and Freeman.
On the night of Sept. 7, the men charged are accused of meeting with an acquaintance on Winburn Drive “with the intent to rob him,” according to police. When the victim tried to run, shots were fired and Coleman was struck.
When they were charged Tuesday, Boaz, Freeman and Fain were already in the Fayette County jail on first-degree robbery charges stemming from an Oct. 20 Red Mile Road shooting. Stigall was not involved in that robbery, police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said.
During the October robbery, the three men allegedly entered an apartment and fired multiple shots, according to court documents. Several of the people inside the apartment escaped through the basement, but two were led back inside at gunpoint, according to records.
One of the men who ran returned to the apartment and retrieved two handguns, according to court documents. He reportedly used one of the guns to shoot a suspect who was leading a victim through the apartment at gunpoint.
Freeman was shot multiple times in the chest during the Red Mile Road robbery, according to court records. He was in a wheelchair during the arraignment on Wednesday. Angel said Tuesday that he was paralyzed in the shooting.
Maryiah’s mother, Tamara Coleman, told WKYT on Tuesday that the arrests were a step closer to justice for Maryiah and Jakobe.
“She doesn't get to have her life,” she told the station. “She doesn't get to celebrate her son's first birthday. She didn't even get a chance to hold her son, so they don't deserve to see the light of day ever again.”
Boaz, Fain and Freeman waived formal arraignment and are scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 20.
