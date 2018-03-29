Lexington cancels school after 1,200 employees call in sick following pension vote

Fayette County Public Schools canceled classes Friday after a third of the district’s school employees told district officials they would not be at work Friday.
District spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said on Thursday night, more than 1,200 school employees reported that they would not be at work Friday.
The news came after the state legislature passed a surprise pension-reform bill in Frankfort.
“As of 10 this evening, more than a third of our school employees have reported that they will not be at school tomorrow, which leaves our district without enough substitutes to cover all of the absences,” said Deffendall.
It was not clear late Thursday night whether Fayette’s 2017-18 school calender would be affected.
Deffendall said district officials “are not releasing information about a make-up day at this time.”
Later Thursday, Clark County Public Schools also announced on Facebook that schools there would be closed Friday as well. The Facebook post did not give a specific reason.
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said he did not know why teachers want to walk off a job.
The only provision in the new bill that affects current teachers, he said, was capping of sick days to prohibit them from using unused sick days accumulated after the bill goes into effect to improve their retirement benefits.
Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler said. “We have to fight for every single new teacher. You can tell me all you want, ‘it’s not going to hurt you.’ If you hurt one of us, you hurt all of us.”
Fayette Education Association President Jessica Hiler said Thursday, “ I am disappointed by the actions of the majority party. Their actions today have proven that they don’t respect public school teachers.”
Before district officials called off school on Thursday night, Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk told the Herald-Leader that he didn’t have immediate information about the teacher absences because he had been at a meeting on school safety. However, Caulk said, “We certainly support our teachers. We stand with our teachers and all of our educators across the Commonwealth.”
Herald-Leader Reporter Jack Brammer contributed to this article.
