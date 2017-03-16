Trump plan cuts funds for Appalachian agency that helps Eastern Kentucky

An agency that pumps money and effort into economic development in Eastern Kentucky and other Appalachian states would lose federal funding if President Trump’s new budget prevails.
Trump favors military spending and setting aside money for a U.S.-Mexico wall in his spending plan released Thursday.
Gone would be money set aside for independent agencies financed by the government, such as the Appalachian Regional Commission. The commission covers all or parts of 13 Appalachian states, including Kentucky.
In Kentucky, the agency has contributed to or paid for programs and projects as varied as water and sewer lines, technology centers, teacher, training, housing, a breast imaging center, business park infrastructure.
