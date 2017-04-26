Aluminum plant to get $10M in tax incentives for creating 500 jobs in Kentucky

Kentucky will provide $10 million in tax incentives to Braidy Industries in exchange for building a $1.3 billion aluminum manufacturing plant in Greenup County that is expected to employ hundreds of workers.
Gov. Matt Bevin has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference Wednesday in Wurtland to announce the project that will create 1,000 construction jobs and 500 permanent jobs with an average hourly salary of $38, plus benefits.
A half-hour before the official announcement, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, which considers state incentives for economic development projects, held a special meeting via video conference to approve incentives for the project.
The aluminum plant will be built in a rural area outside of South Shore on a 330-acre field.
In the final hours of this year’s legislative session, which ended March 30, Bevin successfully asked lawmakers to approve up to $15 million for a “mystery” economic development project in Eastern Kentucky.
Northeastern Kentucky has been devastated by job losses in recent years: there have been hundreds of layoffs at Ashland’s AK Steel, Ashland Oil moved its headquarters from Ashland to Cincinnati in 1999, and more than half of the coal mining jobs in nearby counties have been lost.
In February, the unemployment rate for the area was 6.4 percent, compared to the state average of 5 percent.
Earlier this month, the Republican governor helped announce a $1.33 billion investment by Toyota in its Georgetown manufacturing plant. Toyota is eligible for $43.5 million in state economic development incentives for the project, though it isn’t expected to increase employment at the plant.
In January, Bevin announced a $1.5 billion Amazon air hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. That project, which is expected to eventually employ 600 full-time workers and 1,400 part-time workers, is eligible for $40 million in tax incentives.
