Politics & Government

Former House Speaker Jeff Hoover released from hospital following heart issues

By Daniel Desrochers

ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

November 14, 2017 3:57 PM

Frankfort

Former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, was released from the hospital Tuesday following testing for a heart related issue, according to a statement by House Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne, R-Prospect.

“Rep. Jeff Hoover’s family has confirmed that he has been released from the hospital and is doing well,” Osborne said. “At this time, his family still requests privacy as he recovers at home.”

Last week, Hoover was hospitalized for “testing related to a heart related issue,” according to Osborne. He has offered no details about what exactly was wrong with Hoover’s heart.

Hoover’s health issue arose a few days after he stepped down as House speaker on Nov. 5, when he acknowledged that he and three other lawmakers had secretly settled allegations of sexual harassment made by a legislative employee. Hoover did not admit any wrongdoing said there is not a culture of sexual harassment in the state Capitol.

His resignation came a day after Gov. Matt Bevin called on those involved in the settlement to resign.

Hoover still represents the 83rd District in the House of Representatives, which includes Clinton, Cumberland, and Russell counties and part of Pulaski County.

Daniel Desrochers: 502-875-3793, @drdesrochers, @BGPolitics

