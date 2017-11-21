Here’s one way Kentucky could fund its pension promises to teachers and state workers

More Videos

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:54

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

Pause
Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Students explain the Academies of Lexington 0:41

Students explain the Academies of Lexington

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 0:53

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

Coroner Gary Ginn on fatal motorcycle crash 0:47

Coroner Gary Ginn on fatal motorcycle crash

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 2:01

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger?

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund 1:33

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund

Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky? 1:31

Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky?

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families? 0:37

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families?

  • Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger?

    Each year, Kentucky gives away more tax revenue through loopholes and incentive programs than it actually collects. Gov. Matt Bevin promised earlier this year to turn some of these "sacred cows" of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger, but that's easier said than done. Here's why.

Each year, Kentucky gives away more tax revenue through loopholes and incentive programs than it actually collects. Gov. Matt Bevin promised earlier this year to turn some of these "sacred cows" of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger, but that's easier said than done. Here's why. Daniel Desrochers and Caitlyn Stroh ddesrochers@herald-leader.com
Each year, Kentucky gives away more tax revenue through loopholes and incentive programs than it actually collects. Gov. Matt Bevin promised earlier this year to turn some of these "sacred cows" of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger, but that's easier said than done. Here's why. Daniel Desrochers and Caitlyn Stroh ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

Politics & Government

Here’s one way Kentucky could fund its pension promises to teachers and state workers

By John Cheves

jcheves@herald-leader.com

November 21, 2017 12:30 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Kentucky’s legislature needs billions of dollars to pay down the state’s unfunded pension liabilities. As it happens, Kentucky essentially gives away billions of dollars every year through what are called “tax expenditures.”

These are the many decades of accumulated tax breaks, tax credits and incentive payments involving tax money. In this fiscal year, the state budget office predicts that those expenditures will cost Kentucky $13 billion. That is $1 billion more than the state is likely to collect in revenue.

In an effort to start a public conversation about tax reform — because everyone seems to agree that such a talk is overdue — the Herald-Leader has examined a few tax expenditures that keep taking their slices from Kentucky’s stressed budgets without ever being asked to justify themselves.

One of them reimburses production companies for up to 35 percent of the cost of making movies and television shows inside the state. Another offsets many of the expenses of real-estate development by successful businessmen. Another shrinks state property taxes on luxury houseboats to almost nothing. Another exempts most services from the sales tax, even those aimed at the upscale crowd, such as landscaping and country club memberships. And another takes the sales tax off gravestones.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

These are just five examples out of hundreds, ranging from the small ($626,000 a year for houseboat taxes) to the enormous ($2.5 billion a year for taxing services).

Whether Gov. Matt Bevin and the legislature will scrutinize these tax expenditures anytime soon remains to be seen.

In the words of state Rep. Rick Rand, D-Bedford, a former House budget chairman, “We never do enough to determine if we’re getting as much from them as we’re giving away.”

Part 1: Kentucky awards $5 million a month to low-budget films. What do we get in return?

More Videos

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:54

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

Pause
Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Students explain the Academies of Lexington 0:41

Students explain the Academies of Lexington

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 0:53

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

Coroner Gary Ginn on fatal motorcycle crash 0:47

Coroner Gary Ginn on fatal motorcycle crash

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 2:01

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger?

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund 1:33

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund

Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky? 1:31

Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky?

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families? 0:37

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families?

  • Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund

    Kentucky has promised more than $90 million in incentives to companies making movies, television shows, documentaries and commercials inside the state.

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund

Kentucky has promised more than $90 million in incentives to companies making movies, television shows, documentaries and commercials inside the state.

Part 2: How developers of Lexington’s flashiest mall got a tax break meant for blighted areas

More Videos

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:54

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

Pause
Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Students explain the Academies of Lexington 0:41

Students explain the Academies of Lexington

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 0:53

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

Coroner Gary Ginn on fatal motorcycle crash 0:47

Coroner Gary Ginn on fatal motorcycle crash

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 2:01

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger?

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund 1:33

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund

Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky? 1:31

Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky?

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families? 0:37

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families?

  • Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky?

    With hundreds of millions of dollars going to developers through tax increment financing, or TIFs, for projects in both blighted, and prosperous areas, the state of Kentucky has yet to study the return on investment that these dollars yield.

Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky?

With hundreds of millions of dollars going to developers through tax increment financing, or TIFs, for projects in both blighted, and prosperous areas, the state of Kentucky has yet to study the return on investment that these dollars yield.

Todd Feeback, Ron Garrison, Linda Blackford tfeeback@mcclatchy.com

Part 3: Luxury houseboat owners get a big tax break in Kentucky. Fishermen pay 30 times more.

More Videos

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:54

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

Pause
Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Students explain the Academies of Lexington 0:41

Students explain the Academies of Lexington

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 0:53

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

Coroner Gary Ginn on fatal motorcycle crash 0:47

Coroner Gary Ginn on fatal motorcycle crash

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 2:01

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger?

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund 1:33

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund

Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky? 1:31

Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky?

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families? 0:37

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families?

  • 'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.

    Kentucky's property tax rate on small fishing and ski boats in Kentucky is 30 times higher than on many houseboats.

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.

Kentucky's property tax rate on small fishing and ski boats in Kentucky is 30 times higher than on many houseboats.

Alex Slitz, Bill Estep and Caitlyn Stroh bestep@herald-leader.com

Part 4: This tax loophole saves Kentuckians billions. Here’s why that might need to end.

Part 5: Your loved one just died. There’s a tax on the coffin but not the gravestone. Why?

More Videos

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:54

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

Pause
Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Students explain the Academies of Lexington 0:41

Students explain the Academies of Lexington

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 0:53

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

Coroner Gary Ginn on fatal motorcycle crash 0:47

Coroner Gary Ginn on fatal motorcycle crash

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 2:01

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger?

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund 1:33

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund

Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky? 1:31

Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky?

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families? 0:37

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families?

  • Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families?

    Blake Shouse, manager of Shelbyville Monument Co. in Shelbyville, Ky., makes his case for why the state should not put a sales tax on tombstones and grave markers. The tax exemption on gravestones costs Kentucky about $8.5 million each year.

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families?

Blake Shouse, manager of Shelbyville Monument Co. in Shelbyville, Ky., makes his case for why the state should not put a sales tax on tombstones and grave markers. The tax exemption on gravestones costs Kentucky about $8.5 million each year.

Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com

How to get involved

You can let lawmakers know where you stand on the issue by emailing your representatives here or leaving them a voice message at 800-372-7181.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:54

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

Pause
Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Students explain the Academies of Lexington 0:41

Students explain the Academies of Lexington

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 0:53

‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

Coroner Gary Ginn on fatal motorcycle crash 0:47

Coroner Gary Ginn on fatal motorcycle crash

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 2:01

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger?

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund 1:33

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund

Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky? 1:31

Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky?

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families? 0:37

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families?

  • Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

    Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley announced on Nov. 16, 2017, that the state will move inmates to a private prison because of overcrowding in state prisons and county jails.

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

View More Video