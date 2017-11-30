Politics & Government

Former Bevin employee says state lawmaker sent her ‘highly inappropriate’ messages

By Jack Brammer

jbrammer@herald-leader.com

November 30, 2017 12:33 PM

FRANKFORT

A former employee in Gov. Matt Bevin’s office, who is also the daughter of an outspoken Republican lawmaker, said Thursday that a member of the State House of Representatives sent her “highly inappropriate” messages.

Jordan Morgan, 28, said she received several electronic messages from state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, that “should not have come from a married man.”

Meredith, 32, was one of four Republican lawmakers who secretly settled allegations of sexual harassment made this fall by a legislative employee. After news reports about the settlement, state Rep. Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, resigned on Nov. 5 as speaker of the House and three others — Meredith, Brian Linder of Dry Ridge and Jim DeCesare of Bowling Green — were stripped of their positions as committee chairmen.

Gov. Matt Bevin has urged all four lawmakers to resign their seats but none has done so.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meredith did not return phone calls or an email Thursday seeking comment.

Meredith, who has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Western Kentucky University, has represented the House’s 19th District in Edmonson County and part of Warren County since January 2011. He was named chairman of the House Local Government Committee earlier this year.

Morgan, who is the daughter of state Rep. C. Wesley Morgan, R-Richmond, said she never received any inappropriate texts or comments from any member of Bevin’s office, where she worked in the communications office for about 18 months after being involved in his successful 2015 campaign. Jordan Morgan left the governor’s office in June and is now an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Boone County.

She was not involved in the confidential settlement with the lawmakers, she said.

Morgan said she did not keep all of the messages Meredith sent her, but she provided the Herald-Leader a series of messages between her and Meredith that were sent on Feb. 3, 2016.

JordanMorgan1

In them, Meredith wrote: “Plus you are like six foot tall with jet black hair and high heels and can probably find some way to persuade anyone about anything if force is needed lol.”

She replied: “Haha yeah right! I’m only 5’10 but probably 6’ in heels lol.”

He responded: “5’10 can probably get anything I need done!”

She replied: “Haha!”

Meredith then said “I’m just glad there are some good, smart, conservative young people working up here now. Doesn’t hurt that at least one of em is good looking too lol!”

JordanMorgan2

She also provided the newspaper with an image of a Facebook message Meredith sent her on Nov. 4, 2015, in which he asked “Where’d you go beauty?”

Morgan said she laughed off some of the comments because she was concerned about possible retribution.

She also said other legislative employees have been sexually harassed by lawmakers from both parties, but she declined to elaborate.

Morgan said she told her father about the messages from Meredith and “it made him mad.”

“That’s why Dad was so adamant when the sexual harassment issue came out,” she said.

JordanMorgan3

Her father was the first person to publicly name Meredith, Linder and DeCesare as participants in the confidential settlement and was the first Republican House member to call for Hoover’s resignation. He has accused Hoover and party leaders of trying to cover up the sexual harassment allegations.

Jordan Morgan responded to questions about Meredith Thursday after her father was interviewed Wednesday on National Public Radio’s “1A” public affairs show.

On the show, C. Wesley Morgan said his daughter worked in the governor’s office during the 2016 legislative session and “she informed me of a few situations about texting that involved her.” He did not elaborate.

On Thursday, he referred all questions about the incident to his daughter.

Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics

More Videos

UK grad students protest Republican tax bill 1:09

UK grad students protest Republican tax bill

Pause
Five in five: A Chuck Smith montage 1:11

Five in five: A Chuck Smith montage

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way 1:56

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way

UK legend Joe B. Hall honored with mural in Cynthiana 1:10

UK legend Joe B. Hall honored with mural in Cynthiana

'Victory' as former coach Joe B. Hall coaches winning team at Legends game 1:38

'Victory' as former coach Joe B. Hall coaches winning team at Legends game

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:54

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

What Ozzy Osbourne saw: Inside Kentucky's most bizarre museum. 1:25

What Ozzy Osbourne saw: Inside Kentucky's most bizarre museum.

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

  • Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable'

    Gov. Matt Bevin addressed sexual harassment claims regarding members of the state House. "The people of Kentucky deserve better than the type of shenanigans that have gone on for far too long in this town."

Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable'

Gov. Matt Bevin addressed sexual harassment claims regarding members of the state House. "The people of Kentucky deserve better than the type of shenanigans that have gone on for far too long in this town."

kward1@herald-leader.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

UK grad students protest Republican tax bill 1:09

UK grad students protest Republican tax bill

Pause
Five in five: A Chuck Smith montage 1:11

Five in five: A Chuck Smith montage

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way 1:56

John Calipari thinks Kentucky is trending the right way

UK legend Joe B. Hall honored with mural in Cynthiana 1:10

UK legend Joe B. Hall honored with mural in Cynthiana

'Victory' as former coach Joe B. Hall coaches winning team at Legends game 1:38

'Victory' as former coach Joe B. Hall coaches winning team at Legends game

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:54

Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate'

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

What Ozzy Osbourne saw: Inside Kentucky's most bizarre museum. 1:25

What Ozzy Osbourne saw: Inside Kentucky's most bizarre museum.

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

  • Former state Auditor Adam Edelen speaks out against GOP tax plan

    Former state Auditor Adam Edelen and other area leaders speak out against the proposed GOP tax plan at the Courthouse Plaza in Lexington on Nov. 29, 2017.

Former state Auditor Adam Edelen speaks out against GOP tax plan

View More Video