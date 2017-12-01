GOP leaders ask ethics panel to investigate funding of sexual harassment settlement

Kentucky House Republican leaders asked the Legislative Ethics Commission Friday to investigate a sexual harassment scandal among its members after receiving a preliminary investigative report on the matter from a Louisville law firm.
“We are asking the Ethics Commission to take it from here and subpoena anyone and any document they need to complete the work begun by Middleton Reutlinger,” House Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne said in a news release. “There is still information we don’t have, and we believe the Ethics Commission can and should get it to give the people of Kentucky a full and complete picture of what happened.”
The scandal, which came to light last month, brought the resignation of state Rep. Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, as House speaker after news reports revealed he signed a confidential sexual harassment settlement involving a former legislative staffer.
Three other Republican House members —Michael Meredith of Edmonson County, Jim DeCesare of Bowling Green and Brian Linder of Oakland — also were involved in the settlement.
Gov. Matt Bevin has urged all four to resign from the House but none has stepped down.
In his complaint to the ethics commission, Osborne said the law firm found no evidence to support claims that the settlement was funded, in part, by political donors, but “it was unable to rule it out because the members would not share the amount of the settlement and legal fees paid because of a confidentiality provision in the settlement agreement.”
Osborne asked the ethics commission to use its subpoena power to obtain a copy of the settlement and find out if any political donor or lobbyist provided any money.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
