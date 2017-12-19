Could Jeff Hoover remain House speaker after scandal? He hasn’t officially resigned.

More Videos 1:15 Kentucky lawmaker dead in apparent suicide Pause 1:28 Kentucky football’s airsoft combat game reviews are in 0:48 Makayla Epps among UK graduates for class of 2017 1:47 EnerBlu announces plan that would bring hundreds of jobs to Eastern Kentucky 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 1:17 How America's big and small counties differ 1:00 Virginia Tech coach has high praise for Calipari and UK program 0:32 John Calipari: 'I was gonna wear sunglasses, too' 0:55 Is Kentucky ready to play with anyone? Kevin Knox thinks so. 1:05 Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House State Rep. Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, announced he will step down from his leadership role in the Kentucky House of Representatives on Nov. 5, 2017. State Rep. Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, announced he will step down from his leadership role in the Kentucky House of Representatives on Nov. 5, 2017. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com

State Rep. Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, announced he will step down from his leadership role in the Kentucky House of Representatives on Nov. 5, 2017. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com