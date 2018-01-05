Amid turmoil in Frankfort, Republican Party calls special meeting about Jeff Hoover

1:30 Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track' Pause

1:22 Calipari on Vols' Barnes: I hate playing friends

0:52 How John Calipari has avoided the flu

4:12 'I fought like hell.' Meet the woman who transformed health care in Eastern Kentucky.

1:59 Josh Allen unsure about NFL future, reacts to Benny Snell's ejection

1:23 Stivers: State budget will be 'draconian' without pension overhaul

1:37 Kevin Knox is no longer working with the guards

1:59 WTVQ anchor recounts being under fire in Afghanistan

1:22 ‘Put partisanship aside, deal with the facts.' Committee meets on Hoover complaint.