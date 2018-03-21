Bevin accuses some pension bill opponents of displaying ‘thug mentality’

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear spoke to teachers who were rallying on the Capitol steps against a pension overhaul bill, Senate Bill 1, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Beshear, a Democrat, said if the Republican-led legislature approves Senate Bill 1, he’ll see them in the courtroom. He contends the bill violates several provisions in the state’s non-voidable contract with public employees. Daniel Desrochers ddesrochers@herald-leader.com