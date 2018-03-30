‘We’ve had enough.’ Hundreds of angry teachers shout outside Bevin’s Capitol office.

Hundreds of angry teachers gathered in the Capitol Rotunda Friday outside Gov. Matt Bevin’s office to protest a surprise public pension bill that legislators rushed through Thursday.
“We are terribly upset. Our government is mismanaged and ill-informed,” said Dee Anna Albright, a fifth-grade social studies teacher in Carter County as her colleagues shouted, “We’ve had enough.”
The protesters arrived early at the Capitol Friday morning after the GOP-controlled House and Senate on Thursday approved a new public pension bill and sent it to the Republican governor for his consideration.
On Twitter, Bevin complimented legislators who voted for the measure. It would place teachers hired after Jan. 1, 2019, in a hybrid cash-balance retirement plan rather than a traditional pension. It deleted language in a pension bill discussed throughout most of the session that would reduce the annual 1.5 percent cost-of-living adjustments for retired teachers.
The new pension bill also would increase retirement eligibility for future teachers and would not count for current teachers for sick-leave days accumulated after Dec. 31, 2018, toward their retirement benefits.
Supporters of the bill say it is a compromise and is needed to stop an increase in the public pension systems’ more than $40 billion unfunded liability.
Upset teachers were at the Capitol Thursday and were back again Friday. Multiple school districts in Kentucky called off school on Friday because so many teachers and school employees called in sick following the pension vote. The Kentucky Education Association said it is planning a rally on Monday.
For hours, those in Frankfort shouted chants like “Fund Our Pension” and “Remember November,” a reference to this year’s elections in which all 100 House seats and 19, or one-half, of the Senate’s 38 seats are up for grabs.
Signs filled the Rotunda. Some said, “The time is always right to do what is right,” “United We Stand, You Can’t Divide Us,” and “Watch out for us thugs!” That was a reference to Bevin’s claim earlier this month that pension opponents have a “thug mentality.”
The crowd grew louder when several Democratic leaders walked into the Rotunda. They included Attorney General Andy Beshear, House Democratic Leader Rocky Adkins, Senate Minority Leader Ray Jones, Rep. Dennis Keene, and Rep. Wilson Stone.
“Last night we saw government at its worst, but today we see democracy at its best,” Beshear said through a bullhorn to the roaring crowd.
The protesters shouted his first name several times after he said he will “sue over this bill.”
Adkins said to the protesters, “This is not just about pension reform. It’s about the future of public education in this Commonwealth.”
Jones said, “Every child will pay the price” for the legislation. He promised that opponents of the bill will fight until the end of this year’s legislative session “to try to end this awful piece of legislation.”
The House and Senate did not gavel in Friday. Monday will mark the 58th day of the 60-day session that must end by April 15.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
