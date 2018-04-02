More Videos

KEA President to teachers: Tell lawmakers 'that was their last vote' 60

KEA President to teachers: Tell lawmakers 'that was their last vote'

Pause
Angry teachers protest surprise House pension bill 40

Angry teachers protest surprise House pension bill

Pension debate: ‘How can you guys shave in the morning without cutting your throat?’ 67

Pension debate: ‘How can you guys shave in the morning without cutting your throat?’

Teachers chant as House panel approves surprise pension bill 35

Teachers chant as House panel approves surprise pension bill

'They want to keep rewriting history.' Man reacts to Jefferson Davis plaque removal. 76

'They want to keep rewriting history.' Man reacts to Jefferson Davis plaque removal.

State budget talks: Slow steps, but ‘we’re definitely making progress’ 104

State budget talks: Slow steps, but ‘we’re definitely making progress’

President of Louisville Urban League makes impassioned plea to stop gang bill 32

President of Louisville Urban League makes impassioned plea to stop gang bill

Joe Bowen: ‘Still plenty of time’ for pension reform bill 57

Joe Bowen: ‘Still plenty of time’ for pension reform bill

This retired public school employee has a message for Gov. Bevin 29

This retired public school employee has a message for Gov. Bevin

Ray Jones expresses frustration with Senate budget bills 40

Ray Jones expresses frustration with Senate budget bills

Senate President Robert Stivers took to the Senate floor on Monday to defend a tax plan to raise more revenue for the state. jbrammer@herald-leader.com
Senate President Robert Stivers took to the Senate floor on Monday to defend a tax plan to raise more revenue for the state. jbrammer@herald-leader.com

Politics & Government

Taking your dog or cat to the vet would be taxed. Here’s what else is in the GOP plan.

By Daniel Desrochers And Linda Blackford

ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

lblackford@herald-leader.com

April 02, 2018 04:42 PM

Frankfort

On the 58th day of the 60 day legislative session, the Republican majority unveiled the most significant change to the state’s tax code in more than a decade and the Senate passed it before the bill was even made public.

Here’s what you need to know about what the bill affects your taxes:

Your income tax will go down

The bill sets a flat rate for income taxes at 5 percent. While Kentucky currently has six tax brackets, four of the six only apply to people who make less than $8,000 per year. People who make $8,001 to $75,000 currently pay 5.8 percent and people who make more than $75,001 pay 6 percent. Now everyone will pay 5 percent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Your pension might get taxed

Right now people who bring in a pension less than $41,110 a year don’t have to pay a tax on their pensions. The tax bill lowers the exemption so that anyone with a pension more than $31,110 will be taxed. The average pension in the Kentucky Teachers’ Retirement System is $37,000 a year.

You’ll have to pay for services

The big change is a new sales tax on services that have never before been taxed. This has long been a recommendation of tax reform experts who say it captures the fastest-growing parts of the economy. The biggest piece of that will be a tax every time you take your car to the mechanic. Some budget experts have estimated it could bring the state about $288 million a year.

Other big services included are taking your small animals, like cats and dogs to the vet or getting them groomed. This does not include vet services for horses and cattle.

The new services include those used by rich people, such as landscaping services, golf courses, country clubs, limousines and non-medical diet and weight reduction centers.

Then there are things used by everyone else, such as bowling lanes, dry cleaning, and fitness and recreation centers. It’s not clear if this includes non-profit gyms, like the YMCA. The biggest mystery is “personal care services,” which appear to be tanning salons.

Also included are janitorial services, industrial laundry services, and linen supply companies.

The new tax also extends to overnight trailer campgrounds, and admissions to movies, plays, concerts and sports events. However, the language of the bill excludes race tracks, historic sites and county fairs.

You’ll pay more for cigarettes

Taking up a House proposal, lawmakers agreed to add to one of the country’s lowest cigarette taxes Currently, the tax is .60 cents a pack. The new tax would raise it .50 cents, up to $1.10 a pack. Electronic cigarettes will be taxed at 15 percent.

You’ll lose tax deductions

The reform package includes cutting some typical tax deductions, including medical expenses, medical insurance, paid taxes and investment income.

You lose a tax credit

If you owe money to the state when you finish filing your taxes, you currently get a $10 credit. The tax bill takes away that credit, so you’ll have to pay the full amount. The House of Representatives estimated that eliminating the $10 individual income tax credit will raise $55 million a year for the state.

Businesses get a break

Along with a flat rate for the individual income tax, the corporate income tax will be changed to a flat rate of 5 percent. There are currently three corporate income tax brackets: 4 percent for profits below $50,000, 5 percent for profits between $50,000 and $100,000 and 6 percent for profits above $100,000.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

KEA President to teachers: Tell lawmakers 'that was their last vote' 60

KEA President to teachers: Tell lawmakers 'that was their last vote'

Pause
Angry teachers protest surprise House pension bill 40

Angry teachers protest surprise House pension bill

Pension debate: ‘How can you guys shave in the morning without cutting your throat?’ 67

Pension debate: ‘How can you guys shave in the morning without cutting your throat?’

Teachers chant as House panel approves surprise pension bill 35

Teachers chant as House panel approves surprise pension bill

'They want to keep rewriting history.' Man reacts to Jefferson Davis plaque removal. 76

'They want to keep rewriting history.' Man reacts to Jefferson Davis plaque removal.

State budget talks: Slow steps, but ‘we’re definitely making progress’ 104

State budget talks: Slow steps, but ‘we’re definitely making progress’

President of Louisville Urban League makes impassioned plea to stop gang bill 32

President of Louisville Urban League makes impassioned plea to stop gang bill

Joe Bowen: ‘Still plenty of time’ for pension reform bill 57

Joe Bowen: ‘Still plenty of time’ for pension reform bill

This retired public school employee has a message for Gov. Bevin 29

This retired public school employee has a message for Gov. Bevin

Ray Jones expresses frustration with Senate budget bills 40

Ray Jones expresses frustration with Senate budget bills

KEA President to teachers: Tell lawmakers 'that was their last vote'

View More Video