As contentious session nears end, lawmakers focus on ‘cleanup’ on last day

As the clock ticked on the final day of the 2018 legislative session, lawmakers scrambled to put the finishing touches on a legislative session that could only be described as contentious.
The day started on the heels of another controversy, this time over Governor Matt Bevin saying he guaranteed a child was sexually assaulted because teachers rallied in Frankfort Friday, lawmakers attempted to sweep up the remains of a controversial session.
Several lawmakers spoke out against the Governor’s comments on Twitter, but those rebukes were mostly confined to the internet. House Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne, R-Prospect, and Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, refused to comment on the Governor’s statement.
“I’m not going to make any comment about it,” Osborne said. “I appreciate the people who were here. I heard of no incidents. I welcome everybody who wants to come participate in the government process.”
Instead, lawmakers talked about the provisions that would not pass by the end of the day.
After making a controversial vote to allow charter schools in Kentucky in 2017, the General Assembly decided this year not to provide a funding mechanism for those same schools, saying public schools were the priority.
“We have to fund traditional public education first,” Rep. Steven Rudy, R-Paducah, said. “Should there be a big windfall, we would probably look at it again.”
The legislature also decided not to revisit a provision that taxed any pension over $31,100, instead of the $41,100 that is currently exempted. The average teacher pension in Kentucky is $37,000, which means it’s likely that many retired teachers will see an increase to their taxes next year.
After overriding Bevin’s veto of the tax and budget bill, Friday, the legislature used Saturday to clean up some elements of those bills.
It didn’t take long after Republicans rushed through a last-minute tax reform and budget package for lawmakers began hearing about mistakes in the bill. Saturday morning the Senate unveiled those changes in two “cleanup bills” —HB 265 and HB 487 —that State Sen. Chris McDaniel said would raise $395.8 million over the two-year budget.
Among the changes, the Senate decided to include around $7 million in funding for coal county schools, restoration of the Angel Investor Tax credit after a two year pause to encourage investment in start-up companies and the elimination of language that would have given pass through companies a 20 percent deduction on their taxes.
McDaniel said the bill balanced spending and wouldn’t cost the state more than the tax and budget bills the governor vetoed and the House and Senate voted to override on Thursday. But the revenue bill contained around $83 million less than the original revenue bill.
Should the bill pass both legislative chambers Saturday, the governor will have the ability to veto any changes. But McDaniel implied that the governor was on board with the bill.
“A lot of the changes were recommended by the governor,” McDaniel said.
The cleanup bill restored a manufacturing tax credit used by Toyota, Ford and GE Appliances, which McDaniel said does not cost the state. The bill also restored funding for the Angel Investor Tax Credit, a popular program among wealthy Kentuckians that provides them with a tax credit if they invest in specific start-up businesses. The bill briefly pauses the program before restoring funding with a $3 million cap on investments.
Since the changes did not include a fiscal analysis, it’s unclear which provisions will save or cost the state money and how much. McDaniel did provide some details, for example he said that by removing the tax deduction for pass-through companies the state will save around $45 million.
That increase in revenue is offset by a number of revenue decreasing measures including the addition of $7 million to schools affected by the decrease in coal severance taxes.
The $7 million is divided among 31 coal community school districts, with funds ranging from $100 in Carter County to $1.1 million in Pike County, based on how much the districts have lost in coal severance funds.
The House also offered a cleanup bill of its own – SB 200 – to continue to fund the Kentucky Wired project to expand broadband across the state in order to meet the terms of the contract and avoid a downgrading of Kentucky’s financial ratings.
But several committee members said they were angry about the initial contract, which funds the project through 2020.
Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, called it an “outrageous example of bad government,” and said “people need to be investigated.”
Rudy said to his knowledge, the contract are “valid,” but they were signed before Kentucky adopted new laws ruling public/private partnerships.
This story will continue to be updated
Comments