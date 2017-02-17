High School Basketball

February 17, 2017 6:47 AM

Bryan Station makes SportsCenter Top 10 with game-winning shot

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

Eric “Boss” Boone’s half-court heave to beat Lexington Christian at the buzzer landed on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays on Thursday night.

Boone, a junior, released a shot off one foot from just over the midcourt stripe that banked in to give Bryan Station a 64-63 victory at LCA, ranked No. 24 overall in the latest Cantrall Ratings. The shot was No. 8 on the SportsCenter rankings, ahead former University of Kentucky star John Wall and PGA pro Phil Mickelson.

The video originated from PrepSpin, a local sports broadcast company that specializes in streaming productions. You can watch the full SportsCenter Top 10 from Thursday night below.

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

West Jessamine's game-winning putback to defeat Dunbar

View more video

Sports Videos