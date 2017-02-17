Bryan Station makes SportsCenter Top 10 with game-winning shot

Eric “Boss” Boone’s half-court heave to beat Lexington Christian at the buzzer landed on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays on Thursday night.
Boone, a junior, released a shot off one foot from just over the midcourt stripe that banked in to give Bryan Station a 64-63 victory at LCA, ranked No. 24 overall in the latest Cantrall Ratings. The shot was No. 8 on the SportsCenter rankings, ahead former University of Kentucky star John Wall and PGA pro Phil Mickelson.
The video originated from PrepSpin, a local sports broadcast company that specializes in streaming productions. You can watch the full SportsCenter Top 10 from Thursday night below.
