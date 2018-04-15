Scott County's Cooper Robb reacted to his game winning three-pointer as Scott County played Trinity in an opening round game at the 101st Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen state basketball tournament being played Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington. This is fourth quarter action. Scott Co. won 54-53.
High School Basketball

Meet the 2018 Kentucky All-Star boys’ basketball team

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

April 15, 2018 11:41 PM

The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches late Sunday night revealed the boys’ roster for the All-Star team that will play in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Classic series in June.

Thirteen players were chosen for the roster following tryouts held in Lexington on Saturday. The Kentucky-Indiana games will be played at 8 p.m. Friday, June 8 at Bellarmine University in Louisville and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 9 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Mercer County standout Trevon Faulkner, this year’s Mr. Basketball winner, was an automatic selection.

Eric “Boss” Boone, who played at Bryan Station and was a Mr. Basketball finalist, Scott County standout Cooper Robb, who’s signed with Charlotte, and Carter Hendricksen, a North Florida signee, were all selected out of the 11th Region.

Among the notable names absent were Covington Catholic’s CJ Fredrick, an Iowa signee who was named Sweet Sixteen MVP after leading CovCath to a state title in March, and Jake Walter, who’s signed with Xavier. Trinity’s Jay Scrubb, the Mr. Basketball finalist out of the 7th Region, and Christian County standout Detorrion Ware, the 2nd Region Player of the Year, also were not among the selections. None of those players were on a roster in the KABC East-West All-Star game, indicating that they liekly decided to not participate in the tryouts (they were all invited according to a list released by the KABC).

The roster is below. Click here for the Kentucky All-Star girls’ roster.

2018 KENTUCKY ALL-STARS

Eric “Boss” Boone, Bryan Station

MeKell Burries, Newport

Cameron Cartwright, McCracken County

Trevon Faulkner, Mercer County

Carter Hendricksen, Lexington Christian Academy

Jalen Johnson, Hopkinsville

Pierce Kiesler, St. Xavier

Adam Kunkel, Cooper

Mickey Pearson, John Hardin

Cobe Penny, Anderson County

Skyelar Potter, Warren Central

Cooper Robb, Scott County

Markelo Sullivan, Fairdale

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

