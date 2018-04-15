Meet the 2018 Kentucky All-Star boys’ basketball team

The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches late Sunday night revealed the boys’ roster for the All-Star team that will play in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Classic series in June.
Thirteen players were chosen for the roster following tryouts held in Lexington on Saturday. The Kentucky-Indiana games will be played at 8 p.m. Friday, June 8 at Bellarmine University in Louisville and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 9 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Mercer County standout Trevon Faulkner, this year’s Mr. Basketball winner, was an automatic selection.
Eric “Boss” Boone, who played at Bryan Station and was a Mr. Basketball finalist, Scott County standout Cooper Robb, who’s signed with Charlotte, and Carter Hendricksen, a North Florida signee, were all selected out of the 11th Region.
Among the notable names absent were Covington Catholic’s CJ Fredrick, an Iowa signee who was named Sweet Sixteen MVP after leading CovCath to a state title in March, and Jake Walter, who’s signed with Xavier. Trinity’s Jay Scrubb, the Mr. Basketball finalist out of the 7th Region, and Christian County standout Detorrion Ware, the 2nd Region Player of the Year, also were not among the selections. None of those players were on a roster in the KABC East-West All-Star game, indicating that they liekly decided to not participate in the tryouts (they were all invited according to a list released by the KABC).
The roster is below. Click here for the Kentucky All-Star girls’ roster.
2018 KENTUCKY ALL-STARS
Eric “Boss” Boone, Bryan Station
MeKell Burries, Newport
Cameron Cartwright, McCracken County
Trevon Faulkner, Mercer County
Carter Hendricksen, Lexington Christian Academy
Jalen Johnson, Hopkinsville
Pierce Kiesler, St. Xavier
Adam Kunkel, Cooper
Mickey Pearson, John Hardin
Cobe Penny, Anderson County
Skyelar Potter, Warren Central
Cooper Robb, Scott County
Markelo Sullivan, Fairdale
