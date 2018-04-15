Meet the 2018 Kentucky All-Star girls’ basketball team

The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches late Sunday night revealed the girls’ roster for the All-Star team that will play in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Classic series in June.

Thirteen players were chosen for the roster following tryouts held in Lexington on Saturday. The Kentucky-Indiana games will be played at 6 p.m. Friday, June 8 at Bellarmine University in Louisville and at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 9 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Mercer County’s Seygan Robins, who led the Titans to two straight state championships, was an automatic selection by virtue of being named Miss Basketball earlier this spring.

Teammates Emma Davis and Emmy Souder joined Robins on the All-Star team. University of Kentucky signee Blair Green (Harlan County) was selected to the roster as were Molly Lockhart (Butler) and Mykasa Robinson (Ashland Blazer), who along with Robins have signed with the University of Louisville.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Paul Laurence Dunbar star Mashayla Cecil, the 11th Region Player of the Year, was not selected to the team. She was the only Lexington player invited to try out.

The complete roster is below. Click here for the Kentucky All-Star boys’ roster.

2018 KENTUCKY ALL-STARS

Emma Davis, Mercer County

Grace Berger, Sacred Heart

Anna Clephane, Scott

Macie Gibson, Owsley County

Blair Green, Harlan County

Ciaja Harbison, Male

Lexi Held, Cooper

Molly Lockhart, Butler

Keely Morrow, Bowling Green

Seygan Robins, Mercer County

Mykasa Robinson, Ashland Blazer

Emmy Souder, Mercer County

Macey Turley, Murray