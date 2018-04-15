Meet the 2018 Kentucky All-Star girls’ basketball team

The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches late Sunday night revealed the girls’ roster for the All-Star team that will play in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Classic series in June.
Thirteen players were chosen for the roster following tryouts held in Lexington on Saturday. The Kentucky-Indiana games will be played at 6 p.m. Friday, June 8 at Bellarmine University in Louisville and at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 9 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Mercer County’s Seygan Robins, who led the Titans to two straight state championships, was an automatic selection by virtue of being named Miss Basketball earlier this spring.
Teammates Emma Davis and Emmy Souder joined Robins on the All-Star team. University of Kentucky signee Blair Green (Harlan County) was selected to the roster as were Molly Lockhart (Butler) and Mykasa Robinson (Ashland Blazer), who along with Robins have signed with the University of Louisville.
Paul Laurence Dunbar star Mashayla Cecil, the 11th Region Player of the Year, was not selected to the team. She was the only Lexington player invited to try out.
The complete roster is below. Click here for the Kentucky All-Star boys’ roster.
2018 KENTUCKY ALL-STARS
Emma Davis, Mercer County
Grace Berger, Sacred Heart
Anna Clephane, Scott
Macie Gibson, Owsley County
Blair Green, Harlan County
Ciaja Harbison, Male
Lexi Held, Cooper
Molly Lockhart, Butler
Keely Morrow, Bowling Green
Seygan Robins, Mercer County
Mykasa Robinson, Ashland Blazer
Emmy Souder, Mercer County
Macey Turley, Murray
